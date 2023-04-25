Photo: Carmen Mandato / Staff via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  04.25.2023

As previously reported by REVOLT, Olympian Simone Biles recently tied the knot with her NFL beau Jonathan Owens. The pair first made headlines after meeting on the exclusive dating app Raya in March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic made connecting with people in person a bit challenging.

Since then, the star athletes have documented their journey to “I do” on social media. “THE EASIEST ‘YES.’ I can’t wait to spend forever [and] ever with you. You’re everything I dreamed of and more! Let’s get married, FIANCÉ,” Biles captioned a Feb. 15, 2022 photo of herself ecstatic as Owens was on bended knee with an engagement ring. Earlier this month, the gymnast shared sweet Instagram photos from her On Cloud 9-themed bridal shower.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Simone Biles Owens (@simonebiles)

On Saturday (April 22), Biles posted several pictures of herself and her new husband celebrating their courthouse nuptials. Later, on her Instagram Stories, the 26-year-old uploaded poolside newlywed snaps of the post-ceremony celebration. She also took a few moments to answer fan questions. “We will be having a wedding in a couple of weeks. We had to get married ‘legally’ here in the U.S. — since our wedding will be a destination wedding,” she revealed on the social networking platform.

During the Q+A, she also admitted her dress for the first wedding only cost her roughly $120, and their rings came from Amazon because they were saving for “the big day.” She added, “Not quite [as] prepared for [the] courthouse ceremony as I am for the big wedding.” Before wrapping up, Biles confessed that the next time will more than likely be very emotional as she will be writing her own vows: “[I don’t know] how I’m supposed to get through it. I was so teary [and] choked up at the courthouse ceremony [and] it was just basic vows.”

See the recap below!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Simone Biles Owens (@simonebiles)

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Angel Reese had to call Shaquille O'Neal after he deemed her LSU's GOAT

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.24.2023

50 Cent has new series on trailblazing sports agent Nicole Lynn in the works

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.23.2023

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens announce that they're married in sweet romantic posts

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.22.2023

E-40, Sacramento Kings release joint statement following rapper's removal from game

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.21.2023

Colin Kaepernick to pay for autopsy of Georgia inmate who died in bed bug-infested cell

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.21.2023

Jemele Hill believes the NFL hates and resents Colin Kaepernick

By Tabie Germain
  /  04.20.2023

Halftime Report | NIL teams seek to level the playing field with financial literacy

By Nasheena Quick
  /  04.19.2023

Damar Hamlin fully cleared to play in NFL following cardiac arrest

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.18.2023

Lavar Ball believes in using sports as a vehicle to Black ownership

By Kiara Byrd
  /  04.18.2023

NFL QB Jalen Hurts reaches historic deal with the Philadelphia Eagles

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.17.2023

How to watch “The Jason Lee Show” episode featuring Jemele Hill

By Sukii Osborne
  /  04.17.2023

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | Brain Dead x Reebok Shaqnosis

By Legendary Lade
  /  04.17.2023

E-40 says racial bias led to his fourth quarter ejection during Sacramento Kings playoff game

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.16.2023

Cherelle Griner celebrates passing the bar exam with wife Brittney Griner by her side

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.15.2023

Black church reaches historic land agreement with NHL's Pittsburgh Penguins

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.14.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Jonathan Owens
NFL
Simone Biles
Sports

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Angel Reese had to call Shaquille O'Neal after he deemed her LSU's GOAT

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.24.2023

50 Cent has new series on trailblazing sports agent Nicole Lynn in the works

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.23.2023

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens announce that they're married in sweet romantic posts

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.22.2023

E-40, Sacramento Kings release joint statement following rapper's removal from game

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.21.2023

Colin Kaepernick to pay for autopsy of Georgia inmate who died in bed bug-infested cell

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.21.2023

Jemele Hill believes the NFL hates and resents Colin Kaepernick

By Tabie Germain
  /  04.20.2023

Halftime Report | NIL teams seek to level the playing field with financial literacy

By Nasheena Quick
  /  04.19.2023

Damar Hamlin fully cleared to play in NFL following cardiac arrest

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.18.2023

Lavar Ball believes in using sports as a vehicle to Black ownership

By Kiara Byrd
  /  04.18.2023

NFL QB Jalen Hurts reaches historic deal with the Philadelphia Eagles

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.17.2023

How to watch “The Jason Lee Show” episode featuring Jemele Hill

By Sukii Osborne
  /  04.17.2023

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | Brain Dead x Reebok Shaqnosis

By Legendary Lade
  /  04.17.2023

E-40 says racial bias led to his fourth quarter ejection during Sacramento Kings playoff game

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.16.2023

Cherelle Griner celebrates passing the bar exam with wife Brittney Griner by her side

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.15.2023

Black church reaches historic land agreement with NHL's Pittsburgh Penguins

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.14.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy conversation about her dating life, “Glee” contributing to her battle with anxiety, fame, growing up in Compton, her family dynamics and much more. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to talk about his viral pranks and skits, earning his stage name, being from Kansas City, interviewing Boosie Badazz and more. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial couple talks love, troubles with the law, threesomes and so much more in this explosive installment of our latest REVOLT series. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Diddy performs at Coachella with Metro Boomin and the viral "Love Is Blind" reunion

This week on “REVOLT Black News Weekly,” we pull up to Coachella and talk about hip hop’s takeover of the major music festival. Attendees were surprised by our very own REVOLT Chairman Sean “Diddy” Combs who performed “Creepin'” with Metro Boomin and The Weeknd.

By REVOLT
  /  04.21.2023
View More