As previously reported by REVOLT, Olympian Simone Biles recently tied the knot with her NFL beau Jonathan Owens. The pair first made headlines after meeting on the exclusive dating app Raya in March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic made connecting with people in person a bit challenging.

Since then, the star athletes have documented their journey to “I do” on social media. “THE EASIEST ‘YES.’ I can’t wait to spend forever [and] ever with you. You’re everything I dreamed of and more! Let’s get married, FIANCÉ,” Biles captioned a Feb. 15, 2022 photo of herself ecstatic as Owens was on bended knee with an engagement ring. Earlier this month, the gymnast shared sweet Instagram photos from her On Cloud 9-themed bridal shower.

On Saturday (April 22), Biles posted several pictures of herself and her new husband celebrating their courthouse nuptials. Later, on her Instagram Stories, the 26-year-old uploaded poolside newlywed snaps of the post-ceremony celebration. She also took a few moments to answer fan questions. “We will be having a wedding in a couple of weeks. We had to get married ‘legally’ here in the U.S. — since our wedding will be a destination wedding,” she revealed on the social networking platform.

During the Q+A, she also admitted her dress for the first wedding only cost her roughly $120, and their rings came from Amazon because they were saving for “the big day.” She added, “Not quite [as] prepared for [the] courthouse ceremony as I am for the big wedding.” Before wrapping up, Biles confessed that the next time will more than likely be very emotional as she will be writing her own vows: “[I don’t know] how I’m supposed to get through it. I was so teary [and] choked up at the courthouse ceremony [and] it was just basic vows.”

