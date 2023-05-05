Photo: SolStock via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  05.05.2023

A Georgia daycare is now under investigation after shocked parents recently discovered markings on their son’s body parts. The couple, who reside in Clayton County, claim they first noticed writing on their child’s clothing, then were outraged to see it continued onto his private areas.

Last night (May 4), Atlanta news station WSB-TV published an interview with the parents who asked to remain anonymous to protect their child’s identity. They told the outlet that the incident took place on April 10 at the Prime Care Learning Center in Riverdale, Georgia. “It’s just disheartening to know that this was happening to your son,” the couple said after learning of the activities happening at the daycare. The 5-year-old’s mother then recalled the exact moment she noticed the markings.

“He pulled down his underclothes, and I saw there was writing all over both parts of his buttocks. It was really extensive writing,” the concerned parent mentioned. Going into greater detail, the Georgia resident added, “It was as if they were playing Tic Tac Toe on his butt. Devastating to know that a child his age could think to do something like that.” A local police department as well as a state agency are now looking into the matter. The news station attempted to interview an employee at the daycare, but the person replied, “I don’t have any answers.”

WSB-TV obtained a statement from the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning, which read: “The Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning (DECAL) is investigating allegations of a lack of supervision by Prime Care Learning Center located at 6550 Church Street in Riverdale. This is an open investigation. The complaint was received on April 14, 2023. It was reported that on April 10, 2023, a 5-year-old child was written on with a marker on their shirt, back, legs, and buttocks. Staff was not aware until the incident was reported by the parent the next day. Parents impacted by this situation can connect with child care resources at www.qualityrated.org or by calling the toll-free number 1-877-ALL GA KIDS. Parents will be assisted in locating quality child care options. DECAL provides this free service to parents. At DECAL, our top priority is the health and safety of our state’s young learners.”

