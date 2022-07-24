A Baltimore County daycare owner is behind bars after admitting she shot her husband. Shanteari Weems told police she wounded her husband after several children at Lil Kidz Kastle Daycare Center claimed he had molested them, CBS News reports.

The shooting incident took place Thursday evening (July 21) at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Washington, D.C. Weems is charged with assault with intent to kill. She is currently being held without bond in the nation’s capitol.

Police arrived at the hotel at 7:40 p.m. By then, Weems, 50, had barricaded herself inside a room with her husband on the eighth floor. During the hour-long standoff, police attempted to get the Randallstown, Maryland woman to exit the room. She instead refused and told police she wanted to shoot herself.

When asked if anyone else was in the room, Weems told police her husband of five years is “a child molester.” Her husband then shouted to police that he had sustained injuries to his head and leg, according to FOX 5 DC. Weems surrendered shortly after 8:30 p.m. Her husband was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Inside the room, police found a handgun in an unlocked safe and one in the woman’s purse. A letter detailing what led Weems to shoot her husband and her will and testament were also located in the room. The letter corroborated Weems’ story that she intended to harm her husband.

The distraught business owner told police she frequently makes trips to the district, but she never brings a gun with her. Her decision to do so on Thursday was allegedly rooted in emotion. Weems said she confronted her husband about the allegations. When he became upset, Weems claimed her husband stood up and began making his way towards her. That’s when she shot him.

Baltimore Police said they are aware of the allegations and the shooting incident. “Baltimore County detectives are currently monitoring the recent developments in Washington, D.C. Due to the sensitive circumstances leading up to this incident, the Baltimore County Police Department continues to support the families impacted. As this investigation moves forward, the daycare facility located in Owings Mills remains closed,” said the department in a statement.

Online, Weems is being heralded as a hero. Some people have written, “Daycare owner shoots her husband for allegedly molesting children at the center. Baby why she’s in jail??! She’s a damn hero!!!! FREE HER.”