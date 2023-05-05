On Thursday (May 4), Tion Wayne made a big return to wax with “Healing,” a Crumz and GA-produced offering with subject matter that’s definitely for the streets.
“If you don’t hear, must feel it, all that time I spent on roads, I’m healin’, I was in a ding-dong schemin’, why they wanna take my freedom? F**k yourself, go suck yourself, I said it, I mean it, hear what? Before the TikTok s**t, had to flip the script ’cause rap didn’t give man riches, T Wayne, I don’t f**k with snitches, from Rambo blades in kitchens, nearly cried at my first six figures, funny how I came in the dance laughin’, now I send them home with stitches, it’s funny how things change…”
“Healing” boasts a matching video that comes courtesy of Wowa. Throughout the clip, Wayne can be seen with a massive crew in India, Ghana, Nigeria, and his home country, England. At the end, he pays tribute to late Punjab star Sidhu Moose Wala, who was tragically shot and killed in 2022.
Back in 2021, Wayne liberated his debut studio LP, Green With Envy, a 17-song body of work with additional assists from Polo G, Fivio Foreign, Potter Payper, Davido, 6LACK, Afro B, RAYE, and more. The project was a big success, peaking at No. 5 on the U.K. Albums chart following its debut. Since then, the “Body” rapper continued to deliver with loose cuts like “Knock Knock” with M24, “24 Hours In Lagos (Freestyle)” with ArrDee, “IFTK” with La Roux, “Who Else” with Unknown T, and “Let’s Go” with Aitch. He’s also contributed to songs like D-Block Europe’s “Be Polite,” Scorcher’s “Ops,” A1 x J1’s “Night Away (Dance),” Ms Banks’ “Typa Way,” and Benzz’s “Je M’appelle (Remix).” Press play on Tion Wayne’s “Healing” video below.
