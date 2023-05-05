Photo: Screenshot from Tion Wayne’s “Healing” video
By Jon Powell
  /  05.05.2023

On Thursday (May 4), Tion Wayne made a big return to wax with “Healing,” a Crumz and GA-produced offering with subject matter that’s definitely for the streets.

“If you don’t hear, must feel it, all that time I spent on roads, I’m healin’, I was in a ding-dong schemin’, why they wanna take my freedom? F**k yourself, go suck yourself, I said it, I mean it, hear what? Before the TikTok s**t, had to flip the script ’cause rap didn’t give man riches, T Wayne, I don’t f**k with snitches, from Rambo blades in kitchens, nearly cried at my first six figures, funny how I came in the dance laughin’, now I send them home with stitches, it’s funny how things change…”

“Healing” boasts a matching video that comes courtesy of Wowa. Throughout the clip, Wayne can be seen with a massive crew in India, Ghana, Nigeria, and his home country, England. At the end, he pays tribute to late Punjab star Sidhu Moose Wala, who was tragically shot and killed in 2022.

Back in 2021, Wayne liberated his debut studio LP, Green With Envy, a 17-song body of work with additional assists from Polo G, Fivio Foreign, Potter Payper, Davido, 6LACK, Afro B, RAYE, and more. The project was a big success, peaking at No. 5 on the U.K. Albums chart following its debut. Since then, the “Body” rapper continued to deliver with loose cuts like “Knock Knock” with M24, “24 Hours In Lagos (Freestyle)” with ArrDee, “IFTK” with La Roux, “Who Else” with Unknown T, and “Let’s Go” with Aitch. He’s also contributed to songs like D-Block Europe’s “Be Polite,” Scorcher’s “Ops,” A1 x J1’s “Night Away (Dance),” Ms Banks’ “Typa Way,” and Benzz’s “Je M’appelle (Remix).” Press play on Tion Wayne’s “Healing” video below.

Chris Brown gets active in new "Talm' Bout" video

By Regina Cho
  /  05.05.2023

Conway The Machine drops off new 'Won't He Do It' album

By DJ First Class
  /  05.05.2023

Stormzy returns with new visual for "Need You" with Ayra Starr and Tendai

By Jon Powell
  /  05.05.2023

IDK officially reveals new ‘F65’ album

By Regina Cho
  /  05.05.2023

50 Cent is going global as he announces "The Final Lap Tour" to honor 'Get Rich Or Die Tryin'' album

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.05.2023

REVOLT Premiere: DJ Holiday, Wiz Khalifa, and O.T. Genesis link up for "No Stress" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  05.04.2023

Boomman praises Foogiano's work ethic: "I don't have to hold his hand"

By Vayda Sorel
  /  05.04.2023

2023 ESSENCE Festival adds Jill Scott, Eve, Ari Lennox, and more to lineup

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.04.2023

Smiley shares new "Eternals" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  05.04.2023

Snoop Dogg wants to know where the money is as he supports Hollywood writers on strike

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.04.2023

Coco Jones decides to "Double Back" in latest visual

By Regina Cho
  /  05.04.2023

Desiigner reveals a birthday gift to fans as his road to better mental health continues

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.04.2023

Baby 9eno joins E-Major Unruly and Mousetrapppp for "Talk My S**t"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.04.2023

Fireboy DML returns with new “Someone” music video

By Regina Cho
  /  05.04.2023

Kamos addresses "Free Speech" in latest visual

By Jon Powell
  /  05.04.2023
