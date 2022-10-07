It’s been a little over a year since Tion Wayne unveiled his debut LP Green With Envy, which contained 17 songs and additional features from ArrDee, Polo G, NSG, D-Block Europe, Fivio Foreign, Russ Millions, 6LACK, Davido, Potter Payper, and more. Since then, the North London talent kept his momentum going with loose cuts like “Knock Knock” with M24, “IFTK” with La Roux, “Who’s Real?,” and “Who Else” with Unknown T. Tion can also be heard contributing to recent drops from his peers like Scorcher’s “Ops,” Ms Banks’ “Typa Way,” Benzz’s “Je M’appelle (Remix),” and Giggs’ “Suffer.”

Yesterday (Oct. 8), the “Body” star returned with his latest single “Let’s Go,” which features Manchester’s Aitch and sees production duo LiTek and WhYJay borrowing from Lil Wayne‘s “Mrs. Officer.” Over the catchy and nostalgic vibe, Tion Wayne and Aitch can be heard boasting about financial success, women, and more:

“Rolex bust where I had the cuffs, it’s got me thinkin’ why I hate the cops, good girl show me love, will she make me trust? She ain’t a borin’ f**k, but she ain’t a slut, mail you one, new Longchamp, Louis Vuitton is a bit of my run, come up on the block with bare snakes and lions, don’t know how I got my babes in thеse emerald dimеs, yeah, she comin’ right on time, I said, ‘Baby, what’s your number?’ She said, ‘999,’ ex don’t f**k her like man does, ain’t the first time she put a brother in handcuffs…”

The accompanying clip comes courtesy of Wowa and begins with a cameo appearance from YouTuber IShowSpeed, who witnesses Tion Wayne land a hole-in-one on a golf course. The collaborators can also be spotted outside in L.A. Dodgers jerseys and having some alcohol-induced fun with a couple of beautiful women. Check it all out below.