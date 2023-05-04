As previously reported by REVOLT, yesterday (May 3) morning, chaos unfolded inside Northside Hospital Medical Midtown in Atlanta when a suspect opened fire, killing one person and wounding several others. Multiple law enforcement agencies banded together to eliminate the threat.

Authorities diligently searched the area for the gunman and almost eight hours later, their efforts paid off. Last night, 24-year-old Deion Patterson was taken into custody in connection to the horrific crime. Atlanta Police Deputy Chief Charles Hampton told CNN that the suspect used a handgun for the senseless attack before he fled the hospital’s campus on foot and stole an unattended vehicle from a nearby Shell gas station to continue his escape. The ​​Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office identified Amy St. Pierre as the victim who lost her life.

The suspect is in custody. A press conference will take place at 8:15p. — Atlanta Police Department (@Atlanta_Police) May 4, 2023

In the hours since his capture, it has been confirmed that before the hospital shooting, Patterson was employed at the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to the CDC. “Our hearts are with her family, friends and colleagues as they remember her and grieve this tragic loss,” CDC spokesperson Benjamin Haynes shared in a statement referencing St. Pierre. The suspect’s mother cooperated with police and informed them that her son, a former Coast Guardsman, was attempting to receive a new treatment after being unhappy with the help he was getting from the Department of Veterans Affairs.

“This was a horrible act of gun violence, but equally horrifying is that we know that this is not unique in our country. We need more actions [for] the rights of our citizens to go about their lives, to be able to go to a doctor’s office, to a supermarket, to a gas station, or to their school without the threat of being gunned down,” Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said regarding the deadly incident. CNN added that yesterday’s mass shooting marks nearly 200 in the United States this year alone.

See related posts below.

Suspect Name – DEION PATTERSON

DOB: 10/98 Call 911 –DO NOT approach him

He is considered Armed and Dangerous https://t.co/9ZonHDFPva — Atlanta Police Department (@Atlanta_Police) May 3, 2023

Police believe the active shooter Deion Patterson is in the Smyrna/Marietta area after carjacking someone. There’s heavy police presence at Campbell Middle School. pic.twitter.com/hdetUuXgrL — Everything Georgia (@GAFollowers) May 3, 2023

Video shows the moment Deion Patterson was taken into custody at a Cobb County apartment complex after a Midtown shooting that killed one and injured four more: https://t.co/rc7DYutOFu pic.twitter.com/zMj10tpOKe — WSB-TV (@wsbtv) May 4, 2023