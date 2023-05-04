Back in January, Kamos unveiled the second installment of his 828 series, which contained three tracks for fans to enjoy. Last month, he decided to unveil a new visual from that project for “Free Speech,” a RE:VCT-produced offering that sees him questioning the current state of affairs in regard to the First Amendment.

“Is my speech really free? I got questions to ask, but sort of scared to speak, don’t want to be canceled by the culture for a tweet, who is to blame? Do you point it at me? It seems, these days, it’s too much sensitivity, higher up reverse capitals like OEC, get banned from TVs or accounts get seized, our outlooks are all different from our window scenes…”

The visual for “Free Speech” comes courtesy of Raymundoe and shows Kamos on a night stroll throughout NYC. Viewers can catch him in front of the New York Stock Exchange and nearby the Hudson River.

In a press release, the Bronx talent revealed that the aforementioned single was created after someone labeled one of his songs as “too harsh or triggering for people to digest,” which later sparked an idea. “[The criticism] led to me having writer’s block for the whole day, because what is there to write about when your thoughts are being judged,” he explained. “This record is the result of me trying to resolve that internal creative conflict.”

In February, Kamos liberated 828, Vol. 3, another three-song effort that adds to his self-reflections and transparencies on wax. One particular standout, “ENOUGH,” is a poetic look into his internal struggles on the road to success.

“How can I reach inside a door that′s not open? How can I dream when I see nightmares awoken? How can I reignite my voice that was spoken? How can I tell that I’m not already too broken, how can I?”

Press play on “Free Speech” below.