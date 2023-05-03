Millyz officially added a sixth installment to his fan-favorite Blanco series back in April. The LP included guest appearances from Berner, Dave East, Albee AI, Leaf Ward, G Herbo, and Jadakiss across 18 total tracks. Since its release, he has dropped off accompanying visuals for tracks like “Dark Shades” and “Over,” and he also shared an extended version of the Eminem-inspired “Tonight.”

This past Sunday (April 30), the Massachusetts spitter released the latest offering from the project, the official video for “Sentimental.” Directed by Frankie Fire, the new clip portrays a storyline that sees Millyz being unfaithful to his partner and later finding out he has to face the consequences of his actions. On the song, he taps into his melodic side by singing about the heartbreak:

“It’s sentimental when I think about you, they say it’s mental, but I don’t think that it’s true/ I wear my heart on my sleeve, keep getting worse, and now it’s harder to leave/ Don’t want to leave you, but I don’t want to stick around/ I keep on looking for reasons that I should stay/ Don’t want to hurt you, but I’m protecting my heart, I’m searching for what you said from the start”

Prior to Blanco 6 was June 2022’s Blanco 5. Across 17 songs, the LP tapped in with names like Mozzy, Jadakiss, Cousin Stizz, Styles P, Peezy, Dave East, and plenty more for assists. The project was preceded with singles like “Rearview Mirror,” “Highbeams,” and “Ashes In The Maybach.” Outside of his own releases, Millyz can be heard featured on recent tracks like “Nauseous” by Merkules, “Next Level” by Berner, “Step Outside” by Paul Wall and Termanology, “Tommy Egan” with DJ Kay Slay and OT The Real, and more.

Be sure to press play on Millyz’s brand new music video for “Sentimental” down below.