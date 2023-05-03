Millyz officially added a sixth installment to his fan-favorite Blanco series back in April. The LP included guest appearances from Berner, Dave East, Albee AI, Leaf Ward, G Herbo, and Jadakiss across 18 total tracks. Since its release, he has dropped off accompanying visuals for tracks like “Dark Shades” and “Over,” and he also shared an extended version of the Eminem-inspired “Tonight.”
This past Sunday (April 30), the Massachusetts spitter released the latest offering from the project, the official video for “Sentimental.” Directed by Frankie Fire, the new clip portrays a storyline that sees Millyz being unfaithful to his partner and later finding out he has to face the consequences of his actions. On the song, he taps into his melodic side by singing about the heartbreak:
“It’s sentimental when I think about you, they say it’s mental, but I don’t think that it’s true/ I wear my heart on my sleeve, keep getting worse, and now it’s harder to leave/ Don’t want to leave you, but I don’t want to stick around/ I keep on looking for reasons that I should stay/ Don’t want to hurt you, but I’m protecting my heart, I’m searching for what you said from the start”
Prior to Blanco 6 was June 2022’s Blanco 5. Across 17 songs, the LP tapped in with names like Mozzy, Jadakiss, Cousin Stizz, Styles P, Peezy, Dave East, and plenty more for assists. The project was preceded with singles like “Rearview Mirror,” “Highbeams,” and “Ashes In The Maybach.” Outside of his own releases, Millyz can be heard featured on recent tracks like “Nauseous” by Merkules, “Next Level” by Berner, “Step Outside” by Paul Wall and Termanology, “Tommy Egan” with DJ Kay Slay and OT The Real, and more.
Be sure to press play on Millyz’s brand new music video for “Sentimental” down below.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
DeJ Loaf updates her fans in "100 Million" video
Trending
Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'
In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to talk about his viral pranks and skits, earning his stage name, being from Kansas City, interviewing Boosie Badazz and more. Watch!
Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'
Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy conversation about her dating life, “Glee” contributing to her battle with anxiety, fame, growing up in Compton, her family dynamics and much more. Watch!
Halle Bailey's 'The Little Mermaid,' Yara Shahidi as Tinkerbell and Hollywood's Black women renaissance
“REVOLT Black News Weekly” examines why Hollywood seems to be warming up to Black women taking on roles they’ve never played before on-screen — think Halle Bailey in ‘The Little Mermaid,’ Yara Shahidi as Tinkerbell, Letitia Wright in ‘Wakanda Forever,’ Viola Davis in ‘Woman King’ and more.
Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'
Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial couple talks love, troubles with the law, threesomes and so much more in this explosive installment of our latest REVOLT series. Watch!