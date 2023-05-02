As previously reported by REVOLT, last Thursday (April 27), the world said, “Goodbye” to an icon. Politician turned infamous TV host Jerry Springer passed away after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. He died in his Chicago home at the age of 79.

“I’M GOING TO Jerry Springer’s FUNERAL. THAT WAS MY GUY. WHEN IS IT?” outspoken Louisiana rapper Lil Boosie tweeted on the day of his death. On Sunday (April 30), those close to Springer came together to pay their respects at a funeral service held for the beloved broadcaster near his Chicago residence. But there will still be an opportunity for fans to do the same. Today (May 2), The Cincinnati Enquirer noted that a public memorial service is already scheduled for noon on May 16 in Cincinnati, the city where he served as mayor from 1977 to 1978.

“Funeral services and a memorial gathering are currently being developed. To remember Jerry, the family asks that in lieu of flowers, you consider following his spirit, and make a donation, or commit to an act of kindness to someone in need or a worthy advocacy organization. As he always said, ‘Take care of yourself, and each other,'” Jene Galvin, a family friend and spokesperson told People. “Jerry’s ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried whether that was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word,” Galvin continued.

“He’s irreplaceable and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart and humor will live on,” the spokesperson said of their dear friend. Just as his over-the-top program was filled with antics, Twitter was no different when social media users were informed of the upsetting news. “Jerry Springer DIED less than 24 [hours] ago. Black folks wasted no time putting the obituary together [and] figuring out what color we [are] wearing to [his] funeral! Why are we like this?” one person tweeted as supporters remembered the impact he had on their lives.