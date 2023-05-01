Photo: Allen Berezovsky / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  05.01.2023

It’s been three years since Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna Maria Onore Bryant, and several other passengers died in a fiery helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. The Lakers legend was traveling with the group on Jan. 26, 2020, when foggy weather conditions made visibility difficult, resulting in the deadly accident.

Today (May 1), Gianna, or “Gigi” as she was affectionately known, would have turned 17 years old. Her mother, Vanessa Bryant, shared multiple posts on social media honoring the life of her late child. “Happy 17th birthday, baby girl. I love you and miss you so much, sweet Angel,” she wrote on one Instagram post with pictures of the teen enjoying herself at a theme park. “Happy birthday, sweet Gigi! We love you to the moon and back infinity [plus one]. Forever [and] always,” she said on another upload that included the Taurus smiling with two of her siblings.

Fans showed their appreciation as well. “Happy 17th birthday in Heaven to Gianna Bryant. She’d be dominating every high school basketball headline right now. Rest in peace,” one person tweeted. Another shared how her passing made him reflect on his time on Earth: “One thing that I have thought about on my birthday for the past [three] years is how valuable life is. Gianna Bryant, who we all know unfortunately passed back in 2020, was also born on May 1, 2006. It really puts into perspective how your life can change or end at any given moment.”

Others remembered the mark she and the NBA great left on society: “Happy 17th Birthday, Gianna Bryant. Gone way too soon. Thank you, both you and your father, for making an impact on the world. Your family, friends and people around the world are proud of you. You and Kobe will be remembered forever.” To honor the life of her daughter, Vanessa partnered with Nike to release the Kobe IV Protro tennis shoe today. She noted that all proceeds will benefit the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.

See more tributes below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Statue honoring Emmett Till's mother unveiled at Illinois alma mater

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.01.2023

Tampa Bay Buccaneers player Shaquil Barrett's 2-year-old daughter has tragically passed away

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.01.2023

California doorbell prank leads to murder of three teens

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.01.2023

Mother of 3 siblings killed in Texas says she's heard nothing from authorities since August 2022

By Aqua Boogie
  /  05.01.2023

Deion Sanders takes NFL teams to task after only one HBCU player was drafted

By Jon Powell
  /  05.01.2023

Texas authorities identify Francisco Oropeza as suspect in mass shooting that killed an 8-year-old

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.29.2023

Stephen A. Smith says Nia Long is still owed a public apology from Ime Udoka

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.29.2023

Father’s girlfriend prime suspect after 6-year-old’s body is left on mother’s front lawn in Louisiana

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.28.2023

NBA star Kevin Durant adds to his legacy by cementing a lifetime deal with Nike

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.28.2023

Twitter celebrates Lamar Jackson's historic multimillion-dollar deal with Baltimore Ravens

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.28.2023

NFL pays tribute to slain Virginia football players with a touching ceremony ahead of the NFL Draft

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.28.2023

Atlanta teen arrested in connection to death of Black trans film star Koko Da Doll

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.27.2023

Brittney Griner is never leaving American soil for basketball unless it's the Olympics

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.27.2023

Rapper MoneySign Suede dies inside of prison from a fatal stabbing

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.27.2023

Black Twitter shares mixed reactions for death of Emmett Till accuser Carolyn Bryant Donham

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.27.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Gianna Bryant
Kobe Bryant
NBA
RIP
Sports

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Statue honoring Emmett Till's mother unveiled at Illinois alma mater

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.01.2023

Tampa Bay Buccaneers player Shaquil Barrett's 2-year-old daughter has tragically passed away

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.01.2023

California doorbell prank leads to murder of three teens

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.01.2023

Mother of 3 siblings killed in Texas says she's heard nothing from authorities since August 2022

By Aqua Boogie
  /  05.01.2023

Deion Sanders takes NFL teams to task after only one HBCU player was drafted

By Jon Powell
  /  05.01.2023

Texas authorities identify Francisco Oropeza as suspect in mass shooting that killed an 8-year-old

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.29.2023

Stephen A. Smith says Nia Long is still owed a public apology from Ime Udoka

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.29.2023

Father’s girlfriend prime suspect after 6-year-old’s body is left on mother’s front lawn in Louisiana

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.28.2023

NBA star Kevin Durant adds to his legacy by cementing a lifetime deal with Nike

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.28.2023

Twitter celebrates Lamar Jackson's historic multimillion-dollar deal with Baltimore Ravens

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.28.2023

NFL pays tribute to slain Virginia football players with a touching ceremony ahead of the NFL Draft

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.28.2023

Atlanta teen arrested in connection to death of Black trans film star Koko Da Doll

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.27.2023

Brittney Griner is never leaving American soil for basketball unless it's the Olympics

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.27.2023

Rapper MoneySign Suede dies inside of prison from a fatal stabbing

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.27.2023

Black Twitter shares mixed reactions for death of Emmett Till accuser Carolyn Bryant Donham

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.27.2023
View More

Trending
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to talk about his viral pranks and skits, earning his stage name, being from Kansas City, interviewing Boosie Badazz and more. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy conversation about her dating life, “Glee” contributing to her battle with anxiety, fame, growing up in Compton, her family dynamics and much more. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial couple talks love, troubles with the law, threesomes and so much more in this explosive installment of our latest REVOLT series. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Halle Bailey's 'The Little Mermaid,' Yara Shahidi as Tinkerbell and Hollywood's Black women renaissance

“REVOLT Black News Weekly” examines why Hollywood seems to be warming up to Black women taking on roles they’ve never played before on-screen — think Halle Bailey in ‘The Little Mermaid,’ Yara Shahidi as Tinkerbell, Letitia Wright in ‘Wakanda Forever,’ Viola Davis in ‘Woman King’ and more.

By REVOLT
  /  04.28.2023
View More