Photo: Scott Dudelson / Contributor via Getty Images
By Sukii Osborne
  /  05.01.2023
The Jason Lee Show Trailer - Caresha
WATCH

The Jason Lee Show Trailer - Caresha

00:00:30

It’s that time again, so get excited! This Wednesday (May 3), viewers can look forward to Yung Miami hitting up “The Jason Lee Show.”

Featuring guests like Cardi B, couple Blueface and Chrisean Rock, La La Anthony, Da’Vinchi, Blac Chyna, NLE Choppa and more, the raw and uncut REVOLT production has been going viral since its inception in January. With millions of views across streamers, it’s safe to say Lee has a hit on his hands!

This week, REVOLT is dropping another must-watch episode, so prepare yourselves. Yung Miami will sit in the hot seat opposite the famous host who wastes no time asking the questions fans truly want answers to.

Ahead of the new installment, the official trailer was released to get viewers ready for the highly anticipated chat. In the sneak peek, Lee kicked things off by asking Miami about her infamous “Go Papi” sign in support of Sean “Diddy” Combs at the 2022 BET Awards. The curious host also asked the emcee if she “gagged” when G-Herbo brought up Diddy’s newborn on her own REVOLT show, “Caresha Please.”

“The gag was I knew you knew about it,” Lee continued as Yung Miami laughed, to which she responded, “Well, how you knew?” “Because y’all were all on vacation together,” he revealed. Check out the trailer up top to peep for yourself.

“The Jason Lee Show” airs unfiltered conversations with today’s biggest stars. After the interviews, Lee closes out his episodes with a series of fun and “slightly messy” games, including “Smash or Pass,” “Tea in 20,” “DMs Unlocked,” “NightCap,” and “Erase the Shade.” The series adds on to REVOLT’s popular lineup of productions like the aforementioned “Caresha Please” as well as “Drink Champs,” hosted by N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN.

Viewers can tune into new episodes of “The Jason Lee Show” every Tuesday on REVOLT’s TV channel at 10 p.m. ET as well as every Wednesday on the REVOLT website, YouTube and app at 5 p.m. ET. Don’t miss out on the latest episode with Yung Miami!

Tags in this article:
Tags
Entertainment
Jason Lee
Rap
Yung Miami

