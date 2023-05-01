The Jason Lee Show Trailer - Caresha
It’s that time again, so get excited! This Wednesday (May 3), viewers can look forward to Yung Miami hitting up “The Jason Lee Show.”
Featuring guests like Cardi B, couple Blueface and Chrisean Rock, La La Anthony, Da’Vinchi, Blac Chyna, NLE Choppa and more, the raw and uncut REVOLT production has been going viral since its inception in January. With millions of views across streamers, it’s safe to say Lee has a hit on his hands!
This week, REVOLT is dropping another must-watch episode, so prepare yourselves. Yung Miami will sit in the hot seat opposite the famous host who wastes no time asking the questions fans truly want answers to.
Ahead of the new installment, the official trailer was released to get viewers ready for the highly anticipated chat. In the sneak peek, Lee kicked things off by asking Miami about her infamous “Go Papi” sign in support of Sean “Diddy” Combs at the 2022 BET Awards. The curious host also asked the emcee if she “gagged” when G-Herbo brought up Diddy’s newborn on her own REVOLT show, “Caresha Please.”
“The gag was I knew you knew about it,” Lee continued as Yung Miami laughed, to which she responded, “Well, how you knew?” “Because y’all were all on vacation together,” he revealed. Check out the trailer up top to peep for yourself.
“The Jason Lee Show” airs unfiltered conversations with today’s biggest stars. After the interviews, Lee closes out his episodes with a series of fun and “slightly messy” games, including “Smash or Pass,” “Tea in 20,” “DMs Unlocked,” “NightCap,” and “Erase the Shade.” The series adds on to REVOLT’s popular lineup of productions like the aforementioned “Caresha Please” as well as “Drink Champs,” hosted by N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN.
Viewers can tune into new episodes of “The Jason Lee Show” every Tuesday on REVOLT’s TV channel at 10 p.m. ET as well as every Wednesday on the REVOLT website, YouTube and app at 5 p.m. ET. Don’t miss out on the latest episode with Yung Miami!
Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'
In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to talk about his viral pranks and skits, earning his stage name, being from Kansas City, interviewing Boosie Badazz and more. Watch!
Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'
Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy conversation about her dating life, “Glee” contributing to her battle with anxiety, fame, growing up in Compton, her family dynamics and much more. Watch!
Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'
Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial couple talks love, troubles with the law, threesomes and so much more in this explosive installment of our latest REVOLT series. Watch!
Halle Bailey's 'The Little Mermaid,' Yara Shahidi as Tinkerbell and Hollywood's Black women renaissance
“REVOLT Black News Weekly” examines why Hollywood seems to be warming up to Black women taking on roles they’ve never played before on-screen — think Halle Bailey in ‘The Little Mermaid,’ Yara Shahidi as Tinkerbell, Letitia Wright in ‘Wakanda Forever,’ Viola Davis in ‘Woman King’ and more.