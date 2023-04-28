Photo: Screenshot from Clavish’s “Day Date” video
By Jon Powell
  /  04.28.2023

On Thursday (April 27), Clavish returned with a new single titled “Day Date,” a hard-hitting cut that references the popular Rolex watch of the same name. Produced by G-Icy and R14, the track is full of vivid bars about street life and wealth.

“I hate on the ones, I hit from shells, tryna rekindle, girl, don’t be silly, they say I ain’t put in no work, the man there got more jokes than Chunkz and Filly, two rambo knives and three machines in the car, that’s risky, bro bro protectin’ himself, protected too ’cause he got the thingy, if rap don’t work, it ain’t back to the drawin’ board, it’s back to servin’, Wi-Fi on the plane, but she wanna argue, I told her, ‘I got no service,’ I said I’ll buy my mum a crib before I buy a b**ch a bag…”

Directed by Toxic, the accompanying clip gives viewers a vantage point into Clavish’s free-wheeling lifestyle. Throughout, the London talent can be seen in a parking lot with a fleet of SUVs, performing on stage for a packed crowd, and delivering his bars with stacks of money in his lap.

Back in January, Clavish liberated the well-received project Rap Game Awful, which contained 28 songs and additional features from the likes of Frosty, D-Block Europe, Youngs Teflon, Tiggs Da Author, MoStack, and Kaash Paige. The full-length offering peaked at No. 4 on the U.K. Albums chart, where it remained for 10 weeks. Prior to that, he released 2022, a five-song EP with contributions from Hoskins, Nick French, Droski, 3lackOnDaBeat, Chucks, and more. Outside of his own work, the “B22 Money” rapper could also be heard on songs like Nines’ “All Stars 2,” Fredo’s “Mind,” Stay Flee Get Lizzy‘s “Lately,” and Kawali’s “Let It Rip (Remix).” Press play on “Day Date” below.

