Today (Jan. 13), Clavish unveiled the long-awaited project Rap Game Awful, which contains a healthy 28 cuts and a slew of additional appearances from Kaash Paige, D-Block Europe, MoStack, Tiggs Da Author, Youngs Teflon, Fredo, Rimzee, Tiny Boost, and more. Elyas, Nick French, HazeyJustLanded, Kyle Evans, Eugene Tsai, Disco, HD Beats, Hargo, and Two Inch Punch are among the many producers that contributed to the overall effort.

Just prior to the arrival of Rap Game Awful, Clavish liberated a new visual for the standout track “No Difference,” an R14 and Off & Out-backed offering that sees the rising star working through street-oriented conflicts while on the road to riches and continued success:

“What’s a quarter ticket? Boy, I’m tryna make a million, you’ve been on like a 100 glides and never done no drillings, finessed a few, so if I want that, gotta pay for dinners, they never pay and that’s one reason why I hate opinions, free my n**gas jammed, still get money, that don’t make no difference, difference is, when them n**gas locked, they don’t make no figures, b**ch, I got so much h**s, losin’ you don’t make no difference, I got beef with so much n**gas, beefin’ you don’t make no difference…”

The accompanying clip for “No Difference” comes courtesy of Toxic and shows the Hackney talent delivering his rhymes from snow-covered mountains. He can also be spotted in a desert with a couple of matching Lamborghinis.

Rap Game Awful follows Clavish’s debut EP, 2022, a five-track body of work that made landfall in 2021. Since then, he’s continued to raise his profile via notable features on songs like Stay Flee Get Lizzy‘s “Lately” and Kawali’s “Let It Rip (Remix).” Press play on Rap Game Awful and the aforementioned visual for “No Difference” below.