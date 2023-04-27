Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  04.27.2023

It’s been a wild week in the news. On Monday (April 24), famed CNN anchor Don Lemon was fired by the network after 17 years on air. The Louisiana native revealed he was “stunned” by the decision and received the information from his agent because no one from his job “had the decency” to tell him he was being terminated.

Last night (April 26), Lemon stepped out publicly for the first time since the unexpected split and was all smiles. The 57-year-old attended the 2023 Time100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York. While there, he walked the red carpet and gave an exclusive to Extra. After admitting the decision was a “surprise,” the journalist added, “Life goes on. That’s behind me, and we’ll see what happens in the future.” Lemon also admitted he wouldn’t change a thing: “I live my life with no regrets, and whatever I did, I did. I owned. I don’t look back and don’t want to change things in the past… Onward.”

Now that he has some flexibility with his schedule, Lemon confessed, “I’m gonna spend my summer on the beach, and on the boat, and with my family. Just chill out, and then I’ll see what happens next, but I’m fortunate enough to be in a position where I can do that. I have time. I don’t have to rush to another job, even if I want another job.” Upon learning of his firing, many hoped he would at least be back on air by New Year’s Eve. The broadcaster became a fan favorite for hosting the annual countdown, with the help of a few drinks, of course.

Although Lemon claimed he had no heads up regarding the abrupt firing from the staff he spent decades with, executives sang a different tune. Company chairman and CEO Chris Licht said, “Don will forever be part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years. We wish him well and will be cheering him on his future endeavors.”

Halle Bailey goes under the sea for 'V' magazine's summer 2023 issue

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.27.2023

"Red Table Talk" among Facebook Watch show cancellations

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.27.2023

Studio Sessions | Mike Kuz helped Dave East, Kevin Hart and more make magic in the booth

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  04.27.2023

Black Twitter mourns the loss of TV icon Jerry Springer: "That man felt like an uncle"

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.27.2023

TV show host and politician Jerry Springer has passed away at 79

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.27.2023

Sukihana says she'd have Nick Cannon's babies under one condition

By Tabie Germain
  /  04.27.2023

Ice Cube announces BIG3 basketball league docuseries

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.26.2023

Halle Bailey's rendition of "Part of Your World" captivates Twitter by the earlobe

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.26.2023

Disney entices moviegoers with a new look at Halle Bailey in 'The Little Mermaid'

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.26.2023

Social media is shook learning "That's So Raven" didn't originally cast Raven-Symoné as the lead

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.25.2023

Check out the official 'The Equalizer 3' trailer starring Denzel Washington

By Regina Cho
  /  04.25.2023

Kid Cudi shares excitement for new zombie flick: "Y’all know I don’t play around"

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.25.2023

Halle Bailey enters her model era as she takes over the cover of 'British Vogue'

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.25.2023

Gabrielle Union to produce and star in new drama "Pretty Little Wife"

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.25.2023

How to watch “The Jason Lee Show” episode featuring Sukihana

By Sukii Osborne
  /  04.24.2023
