Photo: Cindy Ord / Staff via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  04.24.2023

Don Lemon, one of CNN’s most recognized news anchors, has been fired by the network. The shocking announcement was made today (April 24).

Lemon, who spent nearly two decades on air for the company, was told by his agent that he was no longer an employee. “I was informed this morning by my agent that I have been terminated by CNN. I am stunned. After 17 years at CNN, I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly,” the famed personality began in a tweet. He continued, “At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network. It is clear that there are some larger issues at play. With that said, I want to thank my colleagues and the many teams I have worked with for an incredible run. They are the most talented journalists in the business, and I wish them all the best.”

His shock appeared genuine, as just hours before the announcement he shared a repost from the network to his Twitter account. The 57-year-old was not just a popular fixture during news broadcasts, but viewers grew to love his annual get-together with CNN’s Anderson Cooper when the pair would host the New Year’s Eve countdown with alcohol freely flowing. “I hope Don Lemon’s next job allows him to drink on NYE. Fun times,” one person said. Another wrote, “Maybe we’ll get drunk Don Lemon back for NYE now. It was truly the best. CNN didn’t deserve him.”

The Louisiana native’s termination came the same morning that another well-known newscaster was let go. “Sure seems like there are big things going on behind the scenes,” someone tweeted in regard to Tucker Carlson parting ways with Fox News. “One white prominent news anchor and one Black prominent news anchor representing different philosophies. Fired the same day. This don’t smell right,” another added.

See what others are saying below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

How to watch “The Jason Lee Show” episode featuring Sukihana

By Sukii Osborne
  /  04.24.2023

CNN issues statement regarding termination of Don Lemon

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.24.2023

Katrina "Kat Tat" Jackson bossed up and built her own tattoo business from scratch

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.24.2023

Nick Cannon reveals that Jamie Foxx is "doing so much better" following health scare

By Jon Powell
  /  04.24.2023

50 Cent has new series on trailblazing sports agent Nicole Lynn in the works

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.23.2023

Usher is confident his catalog supports fans' push for him to perform at the Super Bowl

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.23.2023

Fans hilariously launch fundraisers to help Franklin Saint rehab and re-up after "Snowfall" finale

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.22.2023

Wiz Khalifa says Mac Miller fans keeping the late rapper's legacy alive is beautiful

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  04.22.2023

Jamie Foxx is alert amid hospitalization in Atlanta following health scare

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.22.2023

Netflix sued by Egyptian lawyer for portraying Cleopatra as Black

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.21.2023

Martin Lawrence gives fans good news by sharing that Jamie Foxx's health is improving

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.21.2023

Jack Harlow and Sinqua Walls star in new 'White Men Can't Jump' trailer

By Regina Cho
  /  04.21.2023

"Power Book II: Ghost" has Twitter going through it after Tariq confronted those who betrayed him

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.21.2023

Martin Lawrence cements his legacy with Hollywood Walk of Fame star and gives update on 'Bad Boys 4'

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.21.2023

Curtbone has a message for the youth: "Be honorable to your word"

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  04.20.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Don Lemon
Entertainment

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

How to watch “The Jason Lee Show” episode featuring Sukihana

By Sukii Osborne
  /  04.24.2023

CNN issues statement regarding termination of Don Lemon

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.24.2023

Katrina "Kat Tat" Jackson bossed up and built her own tattoo business from scratch

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.24.2023

Nick Cannon reveals that Jamie Foxx is "doing so much better" following health scare

By Jon Powell
  /  04.24.2023

50 Cent has new series on trailblazing sports agent Nicole Lynn in the works

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.23.2023

Usher is confident his catalog supports fans' push for him to perform at the Super Bowl

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.23.2023

Fans hilariously launch fundraisers to help Franklin Saint rehab and re-up after "Snowfall" finale

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.22.2023

Wiz Khalifa says Mac Miller fans keeping the late rapper's legacy alive is beautiful

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  04.22.2023

Jamie Foxx is alert amid hospitalization in Atlanta following health scare

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.22.2023

Netflix sued by Egyptian lawyer for portraying Cleopatra as Black

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.21.2023

Martin Lawrence gives fans good news by sharing that Jamie Foxx's health is improving

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.21.2023

Jack Harlow and Sinqua Walls star in new 'White Men Can't Jump' trailer

By Regina Cho
  /  04.21.2023

"Power Book II: Ghost" has Twitter going through it after Tariq confronted those who betrayed him

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.21.2023

Martin Lawrence cements his legacy with Hollywood Walk of Fame star and gives update on 'Bad Boys 4'

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.21.2023

Curtbone has a message for the youth: "Be honorable to your word"

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  04.20.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
Interviews

Angela Yee knows she has a lot to prove with her new radio show -- but she's more than ready

“It is me starting all over again from scratch… I have a lot to prove. ...
By Ahmad Davis
  /  03.10.2023
View More