Don Lemon, one of CNN’s most recognized news anchors, has been fired by the network. The shocking announcement was made today (April 24).

Lemon, who spent nearly two decades on air for the company, was told by his agent that he was no longer an employee. “I was informed this morning by my agent that I have been terminated by CNN. I am stunned. After 17 years at CNN, I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly,” the famed personality began in a tweet. He continued, “At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network. It is clear that there are some larger issues at play. With that said, I want to thank my colleagues and the many teams I have worked with for an incredible run. They are the most talented journalists in the business, and I wish them all the best.”

His shock appeared genuine, as just hours before the announcement he shared a repost from the network to his Twitter account. The 57-year-old was not just a popular fixture during news broadcasts, but viewers grew to love his annual get-together with CNN’s Anderson Cooper when the pair would host the New Year’s Eve countdown with alcohol freely flowing. “I hope Don Lemon’s next job allows him to drink on NYE. Fun times,” one person said. Another wrote, “Maybe we’ll get drunk Don Lemon back for NYE now. It was truly the best. CNN didn’t deserve him.”

The Louisiana native’s termination came the same morning that another well-known newscaster was let go. “Sure seems like there are big things going on behind the scenes,” someone tweeted in regard to Tucker Carlson parting ways with Fox News. “One white prominent news anchor and one Black prominent news anchor representing different philosophies. Fired the same day. This don’t smell right,” another added.

See what others are saying below.

Domestic Policy Advisor Susan Rice fired by Biden regime Don Lemon fired by CNN Tucker Carlson out at Fox just days after Dominion settlement Dan Bongino out at Fox Lara Trump out at Fox Sure seems like there are big things going on behind the scenes — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) April 24, 2023

The beginning of a crazy NEWS week. — BossyMother (@BossyMother) April 24, 2023

“Don Lemon has been fired too” pic.twitter.com/Jet1DBpTd3 — Nick Gambill (@NickBGambill) April 24, 2023

Maybe we’ll get drunk Don Lemon back for NYE now. It was truly the best. CNN didn’t deserve him. — JMart (@ItsMaarty) April 24, 2023

I’m kind of sad about it. I like him. — Jennifer Fatzinger (@Donniesgirl73) April 24, 2023

BREAKING: Don Lemon has been fired from CNN just moments after it was announced that Tucker Carlson was leaving Fox News. What the hell is going on?https://t.co/XrU0COvuei — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 24, 2023

One white prominent news anchor and one black prominent news anchor representing different philosophies. fired the same day. This don't smell right — gncbone (@reggiegnc) April 24, 2023

I just wanna know is Drunk Don Lemon gonna be on air for NYE or nahh!!?! Let me know where you'll be broadcasting from @donlemon I'm in there like swimwear 👙 — ZBaby (@ZBaby23117428) April 24, 2023

ABC or NBC gotta add Don lemon to their NYE shows for the culture — BigPappa Pat 😎😏 (@BigHomeyofPSI) April 24, 2023