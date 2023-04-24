Photo: Mike Coppola / Staff via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  04.24.2023

As previously reported by REVOLT, today (April 24), many were shocked to find out that Don Lemon was fired from CNN — including the popular newscaster himself. Following the decision, the 57-year-old used social media to let his supporters know his agent broke the news to him after no one at the network “had the decency to tell me directly.”

Lemon was a fixture with the trusted news source for nearly two decades. After revealing he was “stunned” by the termination, CNN shared a statement of their own, calling his “inaccurate.” A portion of their message claimed, “He was offered an opportunity to meet with management, but instead released a statement on Twitter.” The outlet noted that Lemon began his 17-year run with the network in September 2006, and his fame soared to new heights during Trump’s presidency when the anchor would often not shy away from sharing his opinion.

Once Trump got wind of the termination, he had a few choice words on the topic. “Good News: The dumbest man on television, Don Lemon, has finally been fired from Fake News CNN. My only question is, ‘WHAT TOOK THEM SO LONG?’” the former president wrote on the Truth Social networking platform. However, others were quick to express their disappointment. “I just wanna know is Drunk Don Lemon gonna be on air for NYE or nah? Let me know where you’ll be broadcasting from Don Lemon. I’m in there like swimwear,” one person who will seemingly miss his CNN New Year’s Eve live boozy broadcasts tweeted.

In the months leading up to Lemon’s dismissal, the Louisiana native was publicly accused of multiple unacceptable misogynistic and sexist comments. During a February broadcast of “CNN This Morning,” Lemon said women are only “considered to be in their prime in [their] 20s and 30s and maybe 40s.” He later apologized, saying, “When I make a mistake, I own it. And I own this one as well.”

