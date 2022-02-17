Ne-Yo believes both men and women are to blame for the “super misogynistic” records in modern day. As a veteran in the music industry, the singer chopped it up with Real 92.3’s “The Cruz Show” about misogyny in the R&B world. During the chat, he admitted that R&B songs have gotten “super misogynistic” and shared his belief that women are partially responsible for the continuation of anti-feminist lyrics.

“It’s gotten super misogynistic, which I don’t understand,” said the “Another Love Song” artist. “And mind you, I can only blame us men halfway for that. Because as a woman, if a man sings the word bitch to you and you smile at him, then he’s probably going to do it again.”

“The more misogynistic the lyrics get, the more y’all accept it, the more it’s gonna happen. That’s just kinda what that is,” Ne-Yo went on. He then posed a possible solution to the problem. “So ladies, I love y’all to death,” he said, “but if y’all want men to stop calling you bitches, stop dancing to them records.”

Ne-Yo, whose music career stems back to the late 90s, has previously been vocal about the changes he’s witnessed in R&B music. Amid his conversation with Page Six last month, he shared his observation about the tone being used in today’s songs. “‘I love you’ became ‘you my bitch,’” he explained. “Now it’s like, okay, we got to move with the times but at the same time, love is not a trend or a fad. It’s not something that is supposed to go out of style. It’s like saying water is going out of style. No, you need it to live.”

See the clip of Ne-Yo’s recent statements below.