A rising Los Angeles rapper was stabbed to death inside a California prison.

Yesterday (April 26), 22-year-old artist MoneySign Suede’s passing was confirmed by his attorney, the Los Angeles Times reported. The lawyer alleged the incident involving Suede (Jaime Brugada Valdez) occurred on Tuesday (April 25) night. “People are very shocked,” said Nicholas Rosenberg, Suede’s attorney. “He was a very popular guy, very mild-mannered. People loved him.”

The young performer was reportedly in a shower at the Correctional Training Facility in Soledad when he was fatally stabbed in the neck. In a statement, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officials revealed the “Juice” artist was found unresponsive.

It’s been confirmed that MoneySignSuede got k*lled while in jail 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/KUNU3rwcY3 — IG: FooCommunity (@FooCommunity) April 26, 2023

The announcement comes after correctional officers discovered Suede was not in his cell during their normal count. Investigators said the Mexican-American star’s injuries were “consistent with a homicide.”

According to the outlet, the 22-year-old was serving a 32-month sentence for two gun charges in Riverside County. Suede’s lawyer shared he was facing another weapon count and pleaded in the case. The expected two-year sentence for the charge was in place to run concurrently with his previous conviction.

Born in Huntington Park, Suede rose to popularity at a young age. When he was 18, the rapper caught people’s attention with his single “Back to the Bag” — a reflection of his personal traumas.

However, in 2021, Suede told Passion of the Weiss that he was unsure how to feel about the song’s success. That was, in part, because the talented artist was behind bars when it blew up on YouTube. “It’s hard to focus on that … and feel hopeful,” he added. “You can’t really force yourself to be happy. I didn’t really feel it like that, you know?” That year, Suede signed to Atlantic Records. A year later, he released his latest album, Parkside Baby.