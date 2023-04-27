Photo: Moonstone Images via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  04.27.2023

A rising Los Angeles rapper was stabbed to death inside a California prison.

Yesterday (April 26), 22-year-old artist MoneySign Suede’s passing was confirmed by his attorney, the Los Angeles Times reported. The lawyer alleged the incident involving Suede (Jaime Brugada Valdez) occurred on Tuesday (April 25) night. “People are very shocked,” said Nicholas Rosenberg, Suede’s attorney. “He was a very popular guy, very mild-mannered. People loved him.”

The young performer was reportedly in a shower at the Correctional Training Facility in Soledad when he was fatally stabbed in the neck. In a statement, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officials revealed the “Juice” artist was found unresponsive.

The announcement comes after correctional officers discovered Suede was not in his cell during their normal count. Investigators said the Mexican-American star’s injuries were “consistent with a homicide.”

According to the outlet, the 22-year-old was serving a 32-month sentence for two gun charges in Riverside County. Suede’s lawyer shared he was facing another weapon count and pleaded in the case. The expected two-year sentence for the charge was in place to run concurrently with his previous conviction.

Born in Huntington Park, Suede rose to popularity at a young age. When he was 18, the rapper caught people’s attention with his single “Back to the Bag” — a reflection of his personal traumas.

However, in 2021, Suede told Passion of the Weiss that he was unsure how to feel about the song’s success. That was, in part, because the talented artist was behind bars when it blew up on YouTube. “It’s hard to focus on that … and feel hopeful,” he added. “You can’t really force yourself to be happy. I didn’t really feel it like that, you know?” That year, Suede signed to Atlantic Records. A year later, he released his latest album, Parkside Baby

Action Bronson joins Larry June and The Alchemist for new "Solid Plan" video
By Regina Cho
  /  04.27.2023

By Regina Cho
  /  04.27.2023

Snupe Bandz lives it up in new "Bigger Dreams" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.27.2023

DJ Muggs and Meyhem Lauren join forces for "OD Wilson" visual
By Jon Powell
  /  04.27.2023

By Jon Powell
  /  04.27.2023

Black Twitter shares mixed reactions for death of Emmett Till accuser Carolyn Bryant Donham
By Angel Saunders
  /  04.27.2023

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.27.2023

Listen to Ralo's new album '97 Months'

By Jon Powell
  /  04.27.2023

Coi Leray shares new "Bops" single

By Regina Cho
  /  04.27.2023

Emmett Till's accuser Carolyn Bryant Donham dies from cancer at 88
By Cierra Jones
  /  04.27.2023

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.27.2023

Bebe Rexha and Snoop Dogg head to space for "Satellite" visual
By Jon Powell
  /  04.27.2023

By Jon Powell
  /  04.27.2023

Studio Sessions | Mike Kuz helped Dave East, Kevin Hart and more make magic in the booth
By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  04.27.2023

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  04.27.2023

Black Twitter mourns the loss of TV icon Jerry Springer: "That man felt like an uncle"
By Angel Saunders
  /  04.27.2023

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.27.2023

NLE Choppa drops off "Ain't Gonna Answer" dance video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.27.2023

TV show host and politician Jerry Springer has passed away at 79
By Cierra Jones
  /  04.27.2023

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.27.2023

Jack Harlow surprises fans with 'Jackman' album announcement
By Jon Powell
  /  04.27.2023

By Jon Powell
  /  04.27.2023

Sukihana says she'd have Nick Cannon's babies under one condition

By Tabie Germain
  /  04.27.2023

Pras convicted of conspiring against the U.S. government

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.26.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Rap
RIP

Action Bronson joins Larry June and The Alchemist for new "Solid Plan" video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.27.2023

Snupe Bandz lives it up in new "Bigger Dreams" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.27.2023

DJ Muggs and Meyhem Lauren join forces for "OD Wilson" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  04.27.2023

Black Twitter shares mixed reactions for death of Emmett Till accuser Carolyn Bryant Donham

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.27.2023

Listen to Ralo's new album '97 Months'

By Jon Powell
  /  04.27.2023

Coi Leray shares new "Bops" single

By Regina Cho
  /  04.27.2023

Emmett Till's accuser Carolyn Bryant Donham dies from cancer at 88

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.27.2023

Bebe Rexha and Snoop Dogg head to space for "Satellite" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  04.27.2023

Studio Sessions | Mike Kuz helped Dave East, Kevin Hart and more make magic in the booth

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  04.27.2023

Black Twitter mourns the loss of TV icon Jerry Springer: "That man felt like an uncle"

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.27.2023

NLE Choppa drops off "Ain't Gonna Answer" dance video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.27.2023

TV show host and politician Jerry Springer has passed away at 79

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.27.2023

Jack Harlow surprises fans with 'Jackman' album announcement

By Jon Powell
  /  04.27.2023

Sukihana says she'd have Nick Cannon's babies under one condition

By Tabie Germain
  /  04.27.2023

Pras convicted of conspiring against the U.S. government

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.26.2023
View More

