After settling in California for several years, Dwyane Wade finally opened up on what prompted his move from Florida.
Yesterday (April 26), People magazine shared Dwyane sat down with Rachel Nichols for an episode of “Headliners.” During the interview, the former ESPN reporter asked Dwyane about Florida politicians. Nichols specifically inquired about his thoughts on the legislators who are fans of the retired NBA player but advocate for LGBTQ policies that affect families like his.
Dwyane replied, “That’s another reason why I don’t live in that state. A lot of people don’t know that. I have to make decisions for my family, not just personal, individual decisions.”
Here's what Dwyane Wade said on Headliners when I asked him about anti-LGBTQ laws in Florida: "That's another reason why I don't live in that state. A lot of people don't know that…my family would not be accepted or feel comfortable there." pic.twitter.com/1ya0AevA1C
— Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) April 26, 2023
The former Miami Heat star mentioned that tax is amazing in Florida. “Having Wade County is great. But my family would not be accepted or feel comfortable there. And so that’s one of the reasons why I don’t live there,” he added.
Dwyane is a father of four kids — three from previous relationships — and one with his wife, Gabrielle Union-Wade. In 2020, one of his children, 15-year-old Zaya Wade, came out as transgender. Since then, the Wade family has vocally and publicly supported Zaya during this new chapter of her life. Last year, Dwyane filed court documents to officially change her name.
View this post on Instagram
When discussing his parenting, Dwyane told Nichols that he was a reflection of his father. “I tell my dad all the time,” he noted. “I’m just a mirror image of the way he loved us — and the way that he accepted not only myself and my brothers but other kids in the community that didn’t have father figures.”
He continued, “And so I don’t know any difference. And so yes, I had to educate myself, and yes, I had to get a better understanding. And yes, I had to lose some friends along the process, but I never wavered on loving my kids and trying to find space to get the chance to understand them.”
