Mary J. Blige, Dwyane Wade and more speak at the 2022 Time100 Gala

/ 06.10.2022
Kennedy Rue attended the 2022 Time100 Gala with some amazing red carpet celebrity interviews with Questlove, Dwyane Wade, Mary J. Blige, and John Baptiste to name a few.
"REVOLT Black News Weekly's" Revolutionary of the Week: Ryan Logan’s police outreach program
New York Giants safety Logan Ryan’s Alternative Solutions Training teaches police officers self-defense and de-escalation ...
Black women college graduates and how Gyrl Wonder is helping them tackle the hard job market
Social impact, career and alignment are at the core of Gyrl Wonder’s offerings for young ...
Honoring Full Circle Everest, the first all-Black mountain climbing team, to summit Mount Everest
REVOLT Black News Weekly celebrates Full Circle Everest, the first all-Black mountain climbing team, who summited ...
Mari Copeny aka Little Miss Flint and the young revolutionary's fight for change
Mari Copeny takes top honors for her environmental justice activism. The young advocate, who is ...