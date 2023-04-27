Huge news for Jack Harlow fans. On Wednesday (April 26), the Louisville talent took to social media to announce that he’s dropping his third studio LP, titled Jackman, this Friday (April 28). He also shared the official artwork for the forthcoming album, which shows him shirtless in an alleyway.

The move marks a much smaller rollout in comparison to Harlow’s sophomore effort, Come Home the Kids Miss You, which helped to catapult the Generation Now rapper to the forefront of hip hop. That project consisted of 15 songs and additional appearances from Pharrell Williams, Lil Wayne, Justin Timberlake, and Drake — the last of whom appeared on the smash hit “Churchill Downs.” Come Home the Kids Miss You both debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and crossed the gold certification mark.

In addition to the new music, the “Crew League” alum will also be taking on the small screen with a lead role in the remake of the 1992 classic White Man Can’t Jump. Sinqua Walls, Teyana Taylor, Laura Harrier, Vince Staples, Andrew Schulz, and late actor Lance Reddick round out the movie’s cast. White Man Can’t Jump will premiere on Hulu this May.

During an appearance on REVOLT’s “You Good?” Harlow spoke on how his affinity for filmmaking influences his pen game.

“I like movies as much if not more than music,” he revealed. “I think a lot of it attributes to my writing style. Some of my music has been described as cinematic, and I don’t know how intentional that was, but I like to paint pictures. I like conversation music. I like movies with a lot of dialogue. If anything, it’s even more of an artistic thing. I love characters. I love it when they say fly stuff. That’s what bars are to me. You can get clever.”