This year has already been full of wins for Fridayy. Back in February, the rising star closed out the 65th annual Grammy Awards ceremony by performing “GOD DID” alongside DJ Khaled, JAY-Z, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, and John Legend. The Philadelphia native then celebrated by releasing a deluxe version of his Lost In Melody EP, adding on four tracks and a feature from Ty Dolla $ign. He is currently putting the finishing touches on his debut album, which is set to make landfall later this year.

Today (April 5), the multihyphenate returns with the latest offering from Lost In Melody, the official music video for “Calling 4 You (Freestyle).” Directed by the.97, the cinematic clip takes fans into a dark and spiritual world as Fridayy delivers his lyrics about pushing through hard times:

“Ain’t got no more tears to cry, this pain, it done dried my eyes, feelin’ lonely/ Oh, baby, won’t you hold me, I’m tellin’ you that I tried, but it’s too much on my mind/ Feelin’ lonely, oh, baby, won’t you hold me, I’m callin’ for you, ooh, callin’ for you, I’m callin’ for you, I’m callin’ for you, I’m callin’ for you, I’m callin’ for you”

The original edition of Lost In Melody made landfall back in October of 2022. It included just one feature from Vory across seven tracks, but Meek Mill eventually did hop on “Don’t Give Up On Me” from the project a couple of months later. Outside of his own releases, Fridayy can be heard featured on recent collaborations like “Forever” by Lil Baby, “Sacrifices” by Symba, “Forever (Remix)” by Ybk Wavy, and more.

In a recent interview, he provided some more insight about what the aforementioned “Don’t Give Up On Me” record means to him. “I’m telling a story. At the end, I get real soulful. I feel like that song is just me, it represents who I am. You don’t know what I’m talking about in that song… I’ll listen to it and be like, ‘Damn, when I was recording this, I was f**ked up.’ By the time this came out, things were a little different,” he said.

Be sure to press play on Fridayy’s brand new “Calling 4 You (Freestyle)” music video down below.