Photo: Screenshot from Fridayy’s “Calling 4 You (Freestyle)” video
By Regina Cho
  /  04.05.2023

This year has already been full of wins for Fridayy. Back in February, the rising star closed out the 65th annual Grammy Awards ceremony by performing “GOD DID” alongside DJ Khaled, JAY-Z, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, and John Legend. The Philadelphia native then celebrated by releasing a deluxe version of his Lost In Melody EP, adding on four tracks and a feature from Ty Dolla $ign. He is currently putting the finishing touches on his debut album, which is set to make landfall later this year.

Today (April 5), the multihyphenate returns with the latest offering from Lost In Melody, the official music video for “Calling 4 You (Freestyle).” Directed by the.97, the cinematic clip takes fans into a dark and spiritual world as Fridayy delivers his lyrics about pushing through hard times:

“Ain’t got no more tears to cry, this pain, it done dried my eyes, feelin’ lonely/ Oh, baby, won’t you hold me, I’m tellin’ you that I tried, but it’s too much on my mind/ Feelin’ lonely, oh, baby, won’t you hold me, I’m callin’ for you, ooh, callin’ for you, I’m callin’ for you, I’m callin’ for you, I’m callin’ for you, I’m callin’ for you”

The original edition of Lost In Melody made landfall back in October of 2022. It included just one feature from Vory across seven tracks, but Meek Mill eventually did hop on “Don’t Give Up On Me” from the project a couple of months later. Outside of his own releases, Fridayy can be heard featured on recent collaborations like “Forever” by Lil Baby, “Sacrifices” by Symba, “Forever (Remix)” by Ybk Wavy, and more.

In a recent interview, he provided some more insight about what the aforementioned “Don’t Give Up On Me” record means to him. “I’m telling a story. At the end, I get real soulful. I feel like that song is just me, it represents who I am. You don’t know what I’m talking about in that song… I’ll listen to it and be like, ‘Damn, when I was recording this, I was f**ked up.’ By the time this came out, things were a little different,” he said.

Be sure to press play on Fridayy’s brand new “Calling 4 You (Freestyle)” music video down below.

Bankrol Hayden taps Blueface, OHGEESY, and Maxo Kream for new "Bop Slide" visual
By Regina Cho
  /  04.05.2023

By Regina Cho
  /  04.05.2023

Who? recruits Nat. for "Dale Wepa"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.05.2023

Lifetime takes viewers back to the good ole '90s in the 'TLC Forever' documentary trailer
By Cierra Jones
  /  04.05.2023

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.05.2023

Daniel Caesar is "Unstoppable" in latest single

By Regina Cho
  /  04.05.2023

REASON is "At It Again" in latest visual

By Jon Powell
  /  04.05.2023

Chlöe Bailey tells Twitter that her dream role is to star in a 'Bodyguard' remake
By Cierra Jones
  /  04.04.2023

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.04.2023

Kiana Ledé recruits Ella Mai for "Jealous"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.04.2023

G Perico declares "No Do Overs" in latest visual

By Jon Powell
  /  04.04.2023

Rowdy Rebel brings the energy in new "Whamm" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  04.04.2023

Mozzy returns with new visual for "FREE ALL THE LIFERS"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.04.2023

Tyler, The Creator heads to Switzerland in new "HOT WIND BLOWS" video
By Regina Cho
  /  04.04.2023

By Regina Cho
  /  04.04.2023

Ray J is a firm believer that there are many different paths to success
By Kiara Byrd
  /  04.04.2023

By Kiara Byrd
  /  04.04.2023

Cordae and Fabolous join Eric Bellinger for new "Curious" video
By Regina Cho
  /  04.04.2023

By Regina Cho
  /  04.04.2023

Maino recruits Jim Jones for "Pressure"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.03.2023

Summer Walker reveals new music is coming as she delivers R&B to Dreamville festivalgoers
By Cierra Jones
  /  04.03.2023

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.03.2023
