Last night (April 24), Denzel Washington premiered the official trailer for The Equalizer 3 at CinemaCon. In the film, which opens in theaters on Sept. 1, he stars as Robert McCall, a stone-cold assassin who seeks justice on his own terms. The highly anticipated action movie also sees Washington reuniting with Dakota Fanning, who co-starred alongside him in 2004’s Man on Fire.

The trailer opens up with a peek of the Training Day actor’s new life in Italy, where he settled down and left his violent past behind. However, things eventually take a turn, and he decides to take matters into his own hands.

The Equalizer 3 was produced by Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, Denzel Washington, Antoine Fuqua, Steve Tisch, Clayton Townsend, Alex Siskin, and Tony Eldridge, while David Bloomfield, Tarak Ben Ammar, and Andy Mitchell served as executive producers. It was directed by Fuqua, written by Richard Wenk, and based on the TV series created by Michael Sloan and Richard Lindheim.

The official description of the film reads, “Since giving up his life as a government assassin, Robert McCall (Denzel Washington) has struggled to reconcile the horrific things he’s done in the past and finds a strange solace in serving justice on behalf of the oppressed. Finding himself surprisingly at home in Southern Italy, he discovers his new friends are under the control of local crime bosses. As events turn deadly, McCall knows what he has to do: become his friends’ protector by taking on the mafia.”

After the trailer made its debut at CinamaCon, Washington was also treated with a surprise award ceremony. He was honored with the lifetime achievement award, presented to him by Sony film boss Tom Rothman. “True movie stars matter more than ever,” Rothman said. “They are just rarer than ever. Streaming doesn’t create movie stars, only global hits do.”

Be sure to check out the official trailer for The Equalizer 3 starring Denzel Washington down below.