As a result of the death of a 55-year-old man, two caterers working on Denzel Washington’s The Equalizer 3 have been arrested for possessing cocaine.

According to TMZ on Thursday (Nov. 3), Italian paramilitary police said they seized 120 grams of the illegal substance from the caterers’ hotel rooms during a Tuesday (Nov. 1) afternoon drug raid. This followed the sudden death of the production’s head of catering — who allegedly had several packets of cocaine in his pockets, according to reports. The police suspected more drugs were on the film set, leading to the investigation and arrest. A third caterer was also found to be in possession of a small amount of the drug “for personal use” and had his driver’s license revoked.

After being interrogated, the two food service workers, both over 30, were placed under house arrests at the hotel where they are staying in Maiori, according to the Italian newspaper Il Giornale.

Sources close to the production said the men were arrested following a private event during their day off and were not on the movie set when the alleged crimes occurred. Additionally, it is reported that the catering company — an independent contractor — would likely be replaced.

The Equalizer 3 is the fifth collaboration between director Antoine Fuqua and Washington. Principal photography on the film began last month on the Amalfi Coast. Filming will continue until the end of this month, with production moving to Naples in December and Rome in January 2023. The veteran actor co-stars in the third entry with Dakota Fanning, with whom he starred in Tony Scott’s Man on Fire in 2004. The film marks his first major on-screen role since Joel Coen’s The Tragedy of Macbeth, for which he was nominated in the Best Actor category at the 2022 Academy Awards.