This summer, OVO Sound’s Roy Woods is set to unveil his forthcoming Mixed Emotions project. He dropped off a teaser last Friday (April 21) with “Young Boy Problems,” an honest ode to the struggles of being young and famous. The thought-provoking visual was directed by Jesse Dart and gives fans an inside look into the world of an artist who is trying to navigate the influences around him. As Woods stumbles into a party and has to survive the rest of the night, he details his thoughts with his lyrics:

“Girls and drugs, sex and money, young boy problems, take my love, use my body/ If I’m unconscious, wake me up again, if I’m unconscious, wake me up again, if I’m unconscious, wake me up/ I’m dreamin’ about it, could barely sleep without you, I’m in need of some lovin’/ Late night, no clothes, just, go to be unconscious, fixin’ up your potion”

The Canadian artist first made his debut back in 2015 with his Exis project, which housed his breakout hits like “Drama” featuring Drake and “Get You Good.” His most recent body of work was 2020’s Dem Times, a short and sweet six-track EP. Since then, he has treated fans with loose drops like “Bad Bad” and “Insecure.”

In a previous interview, the 27-year-old singer explained why he felt the need to scrap the original Mixed Emotions project and start over. “I wanted to put out the best music that I can make, and that wasn’t it at the time,” he said. “I’ve changed the album five, six, seven, eight times just to make sure I get exactly what I want out. It was a long process, and a lot [related to] mental health.”

Be sure to press play on Roy Woods’ brand new “Young Boy Problems” music video down below.