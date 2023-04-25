This Friday (April 28), Shordie Shordie will officially unveil his forthcoming mixtape titled A Life For Two. So far, fans have been able to enjoy previews like “UK” featuring Kay Flock and “Thug Life.” Yesterday (April 24), he dropped off one more sneak peek with “How High.” The Blue-directed video opens up with a scene of the Baltimore rapper running out of rolling papers, and then conveniently, the stranger in the car next to him runs out of something to smoke. The two proceed to link up and have and eventful day together as the bars provide the perfect soundtrack:

“I just wanna smoke up, f**k all of these n**gas, I’ll pull up in your hood/ These n**gas be acting weird, tell me what you want from a n**ga/ Can you bring me a doobie? Right outside, there are n**gas that will do these/ We can go get sushi, wake up, smoke again and do me/ You don’t even smoke when you’re around me, can I, can I, get high with you?”

Back in July 2022, Shordie unveiled the second installment of his More Than Music series, which included assists from names like Mozzy, Offset, and Rich Homie Quan across 17 tracks. The first edition debuted back in 2020 as a 13-track body of work with no guest appearances. Fans have been able to enjoy official videos for cuts like “Morning In LA,” “Changing,” “The Wire,” and “Body Language.”

In a recent interview, the Captain Hook rapper explained what makes his music stand out. “It’s relatable from the beginning to the end, any album and mixtape. Anything I put out is going to be a story and it’s going to be relatable. I feel like everybody should be a part of something like that,” he said.

Be sure to press play on Shordie Shordie’s brand new “How High” music video down below.