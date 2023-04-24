Photo: Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images
By Sukii Osborne
  /  04.24.2023
The Jason Lee Show Trailer - Sukihana
WATCH

The Jason Lee Show Trailer - Sukihana

00:00:30

It’s that time again, so get excited! This Wednesday (April 26), viewers can look forward to Sukihana hitting up REVOLT’s fun new interview series “The Jason Lee Show.”

Featuring guests like Cardi B, couple Blueface and Chrisean Rock, La La Anthony, Da’Vinchi, Blac Chyna, NLE Choppa and more, the raw and uncut production has been going viral since its inception in January. With millions of views across streamers, it’s safe to say Lee has a hit on his hands!

This week, REVOLT is dropping another must-watch episode, so prepare yourselves. Sukihana will sit in the hot seat opposite the inquisitive host, and fans can expect her not to hold back — at all.

Ahead of the installment, REVOLT released the official trailer to get viewers ready for the highly anticipated chat. In the sneak peek, the viral entertainer kicks things off by making her feelings about Nick Cannon clear. “Nick Cannon is a legend. I would smash him,” she insisted. After Lee let her know the size of Cannon’s Anaconda, Sukihana quipped, “Mariah Carey was taking that d**k? I would be singing every Christmas Eve, too!”

Her jaw-dropping takes didn’t end there. Check out the trailer up top to peep for yourself.

“The Jason Lee Show” airs unfiltered conversations with today’s biggest stars. After the interviews, Lee closes out his episodes with a series of fun and “slightly messy” games, including “Smash or Pass,” “Tea in 20,” “DMs Unlocked,” “NightCap,” and “Erase the Shade.” The series adds on to REVOLT’s popular lineup of productions like “Caresha Please,” hosted by Yung Miami of the City Girls, and “Drink Champs,” hosted by N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN.

Viewers can tune into new episodes of “The Jason Lee Show” every Tuesday on REVOLT’s TV channel at 10 p.m. ET as well as every Wednesday on our website, YouTube and app at 5 p.m. ET. Don’t miss out on the latest episode with Sukihana!

Tags in this article:
Tags
Entertainment
Jason Lee
Rap
Sukihana

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
Interviews

Angela Yee knows she has a lot to prove with her new radio show -- but she's more than ready

“It is me starting all over again from scratch… I have a lot to prove. ...
By Ahmad Davis
  /  03.10.2023
View More