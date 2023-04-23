Photo: LEREXIS via Getty Images
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.23.2023

The tragic shooting of 16-year-old Ralph Yarl in Kansas City has shed light on a string of tragic incidents where people have been shot and sometimes killed for accidentally going to the wrong house. In one Atlanta man’s case, his life was lost after he got into the wrong car.

Four months ago, Trayvon Dunnaville was gunned down at a South Fulton, Georgia, gas station after mistaking another person’s vehicle for his pregnant fiancée’s. On Monday (April 17), Dericole Daniels, the alleged gunman, was released from jail on a $150,000 bond. He is charged with misdemeanor voluntary manslaughter.

“I don’t think it’s fair,” T.C., Dunnaville’s mother, told Atlanta news station WSB-TV on Friday (April 21). The grief-stricken woman said she will never forget Dec. 12, 2022, the day her 26-year-old son’s life was cut short over an innocent mistake. In security footage obtained by police, the expectant father is seen walking from the gas station store while texting. His fiancée was sitting in their car to the right, but the passenger door Dunnaville opened was parked at a gas pump on the left.

T.C. said her son opened the door without looking up. Within seconds, he was shot four times. His fiancée ran from their car and pleaded for Daniels not to continue shooting. “He saw my son coming towards him,” said T.C. “He was parked like this. So you see him coming. He could have locked his doors, or he could have said, ‘May I help you?’ or something. He did nothing but shoot.”

Through tears, she added, “Just because people make mistakes and open up somebody’s door, they don’t have to shoot them.” Police say the incident is still being looked into. “Our office has an ongoing investigation regarding the matter,” read a statement. “If a decision is made to seek a felony indictment, this office will prosecute it in Superior Court. If the decision is made to leave it as a misdemeanor as the police cited it, it will be prosecuted in state court by the Solicitor’s Office.”

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Gunman in Uvalde mass shooting wrote "LOL" in victims' blood on classroom white board

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.22.2023

Wiz Khalifa says Mac Miller fans keeping the late rapper's legacy alive is beautiful

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  04.22.2023

Ex-officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright to be released from prison next week

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.21.2023

Colin Kaepernick to pay for autopsy of Georgia inmate who died in bed bug-infested cell

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.21.2023

3 more suspects arrested and charged in Alabama Sweet 16 shooting

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.20.2023

Andrew Lester's grandson speaks out against him following the Ralph Yarl shooting

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.20.2023

Andrew Lester's ex-wife gives harrowing insight into his temper following the Ralph Yarl shooting

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.20.2023

Alabama teens charged with murder in birthday party shooting

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.19.2023

Homeowner who shot 16-year-old Ralph Yarl makes his first appearance in court and pleads not guilty

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.19.2023

Shanquella Robinson's dad condemns investigation: Y'all put a hole in this father's heart"

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.19.2023

Ahmaud Arbery's mother plans meeting with Ralph Yarl to offer support

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.19.2023

Twitter celebrates Ralph Yarl's recovery after attorney shares photo update

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.19.2023

Tyre Nichols' family files a civil lawsuit against all parties believed to be responsible for his death

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.19.2023

Grandson of Ralph Yarl's shooter says the tragedy “never should have happened"

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.19.2023

Akron grand jury declines to file criminal charges against officers who fatally shot Jayland Walker

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.19.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
RIP
Shootings

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Gunman in Uvalde mass shooting wrote "LOL" in victims' blood on classroom white board

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.22.2023

Wiz Khalifa says Mac Miller fans keeping the late rapper's legacy alive is beautiful

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  04.22.2023

Ex-officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright to be released from prison next week

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.21.2023

Colin Kaepernick to pay for autopsy of Georgia inmate who died in bed bug-infested cell

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.21.2023

3 more suspects arrested and charged in Alabama Sweet 16 shooting

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.20.2023

Andrew Lester's grandson speaks out against him following the Ralph Yarl shooting

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.20.2023

Andrew Lester's ex-wife gives harrowing insight into his temper following the Ralph Yarl shooting

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.20.2023

Alabama teens charged with murder in birthday party shooting

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.19.2023

Homeowner who shot 16-year-old Ralph Yarl makes his first appearance in court and pleads not guilty

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.19.2023

Shanquella Robinson's dad condemns investigation: Y'all put a hole in this father's heart"

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.19.2023

Ahmaud Arbery's mother plans meeting with Ralph Yarl to offer support

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.19.2023

Twitter celebrates Ralph Yarl's recovery after attorney shares photo update

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.19.2023

Tyre Nichols' family files a civil lawsuit against all parties believed to be responsible for his death

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.19.2023

Grandson of Ralph Yarl's shooter says the tragedy “never should have happened"

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.19.2023

Akron grand jury declines to file criminal charges against officers who fatally shot Jayland Walker

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.19.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
Kickin’ Facts with Legendary Lade

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | 'AIR: Courting A Legend' is a classic story about grit and tenacity

‘AIR: Courting A Legend’ is the biopic about sneakers everyone should see!
By Legendary Lade
  /  04.03.2023
View More