Photo: Dranaka Williams
By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.21.2023

REVOLT announced today (April 21) that Anita Martin will be joining the family as vice president of events and experiential. Martin comes to REVOLT with over 20 years of experience in the event industry, bringing a wealth of expertise to REVOLT’s leadership team.

“We’re excited to formally welcome Anita into our executive team, who is a powerhouse Black woman who has already done an incredible job in spearheading REVOLT’s impactful events,” REVOLT CEO Detavio Samuels said of Martin’s addition. “As we continue to expand our team of female executives, we are confident that Anita’s expertise will help us further empower our community through events that embody our values and capture the attention of our audience in an elevated way.”

Martin will be responsible for leading REVOLT’s new events division. This will include launching REVOLT WORLD, an annual festival that brings together some of the most influential voices in hip hop for a weekend of networking, performances, and thought-provoking discussions. She will also oversee the planning and execution of a wide range of bespoke events aimed at inspiring the next generation of creatives and facilitating opportunities for them to connect and thrive. She joins REVOLT’s growing number of women in leadership roles.

“As a female leader in the events industry, I am passionate about creating powerful experiences that not only bring people together but truly inspire others, leave positive impacts, and create lasting connections with our community,” Martin said of her appointment. “I’m very excited to continue working with REVOLT in this new role and to have the opportunity to elevate brand experiences for Black audiences.”

Martin is a seasoned event planner who has conceptualized and brought to life a diverse array of global hospitality programs and events. This includes the last nine Olympic Games, Formula 1, the FIFA World Cup, NFL Super Bowls, NBA, PGA Golf, Art Basel, and New York Fashion Week.

Congratulations and welcome!

