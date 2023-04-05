Today (April 5), REVOLT announced that it has appointed four trailblazing women into executive leadership roles.

Dominique Andrews is now the Black-owned media company’s senior vice president of production management. She will be responsible for the production quality of REVOLT’s multi-platform network by serving as a chief point of contact for all production management operations. Donyell Kennedy-McCullough will be the senior vice president of talent relations and casting to oversee all of those aspects, as well.

Plus, Nancy Harrison will be responsible for high-profile bookings for two weekly REVOLT shows, TV specials, and digital segments as the supervising producer. Last, but not least, Alison Threadgill will be responsible for executing all business-related strategies for talent as that department’s senior director.

According to the company’s press release, these four leading women have decades of experience in their particular roles and, together as a powerhouse, they will “further bolster the company’s commitment to producing culture-driven content that shifts the narrative for Black people globally.”

REVOLT, which was founded by entertainer and media mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs in 2013, attracts over 50 million millennials and Gen Z audiences through its disruptive, authentic material across all platforms. The company has always valued diversity with a commitment to culture ingrained in both its workforce and viewership.

“Here at REVOLT, we are committed to providing a platform for change-makers both in our content as well as our company makeup,” president of REVOLT News, Specials & Documentary Monique Chenault said in the press release. “We are thrilled to welcome Dominique, Donyell, Nancy, and Alison to REVOLT’s executive team, each of whom bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise to our mission-driven programming. With their impressive track records and vast industry experience, these four incredible women will continue to push the boundaries of the media industry.”

Congratulations to the new executives!