Photo: Courtesy of Maeva Komenan and REVOLT
By Oumou Fofana
  /  04.05.2023

Today (April 5), REVOLT announced that it has appointed four trailblazing women into executive leadership roles.

Dominique Andrews is now the Black-owned media company’s senior vice president of production management. She will be responsible for the production quality of REVOLT’s multi-platform network by serving as a chief point of contact for all production management operations. Donyell Kennedy-McCullough will be the senior vice president of talent relations and casting to oversee all of those aspects, as well.

Plus, Nancy Harrison will be responsible for high-profile bookings for two weekly REVOLT shows, TV specials, and digital segments as the supervising producer. Last, but not least, Alison Threadgill will be responsible for executing all business-related strategies for talent as that department’s senior director.

According to the company’s press release, these four leading women have decades of experience in their particular roles and, together as a powerhouse, they will “further bolster the company’s commitment to producing culture-driven content that shifts the narrative for Black people globally.”

REVOLT, which was founded by entertainer and media mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs in 2013, attracts over 50 million millennials and Gen Z audiences through its disruptive, authentic material across all platforms. The company has always valued diversity with a commitment to culture ingrained in both its workforce and viewership.

“Here at REVOLT, we are committed to providing a platform for change-makers both in our content as well as our company makeup,” president of REVOLT News, Specials & Documentary Monique Chenault said in the press release. “We are thrilled to welcome Dominique, Donyell, Nancy, and Alison to REVOLT’s executive team, each of whom bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise to our mission-driven programming. With their impressive track records and vast industry experience, these four incredible women will continue to push the boundaries of the media industry.”

Congratulations to the new executives!

Angel Reese wants to celebrate with the Obamas after turning down Jill Biden's White House invitation
By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.05.2023

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.05.2023

Christian leaders spiral and claim Donald Trump was indicted for their sins

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.05.2023

Exonerated 5's Yusef Salaam reacts to Trump's arrest years after his call for the then-teen's execution
By Angel Saunders
  /  04.05.2023

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.05.2023

Stacey Abrams joins Howard University in esteemed faculty role

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.05.2023

2023 AFRICON to pay tribute to the 60th anniversary of Africa Day 

By Oumou Fofana
  /  04.05.2023

Blac Chyna flaunts blonde wig to announce role as Nisi in upcoming 'B.A.P.S' play
By Angel Saunders
  /  04.05.2023

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.05.2023

Lizzo stars as a space queen in Disney's "The Mandalorian" guest appearance
By Cierra Jones
  /  04.05.2023

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.05.2023

Musiq Soulchild drops off new "victims and villains" video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.05.2023

Bankrol Hayden taps Blueface, OHGEESY, and Maxo Kream for new "Bop Slide" visual
By Regina Cho
  /  04.05.2023

By Regina Cho
  /  04.05.2023

4 bodies found near Cancún resort by beachside hotels

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.05.2023

FBI opens civil rights investigation after the shooting death of Dalaneo Martin
By Cierra Jones
  /  04.05.2023

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.05.2023

Fridayy shares cinematic visual for "Calling 4 You (Freestyle)"
By Regina Cho
  /  04.05.2023

By Regina Cho
  /  04.05.2023

Who? recruits Nat. for "Dale Wepa"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.05.2023

Terminally ill Detroit woman speaks out after being forcibly evicted from tiny home
By Angel Saunders
  /  04.05.2023

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.05.2023

Lifetime takes viewers back to the good ole '90s in the 'TLC Forever' documentary trailer
By Cierra Jones
  /  04.05.2023

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.05.2023
