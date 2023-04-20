Twitter smells an Emmy nomination — and Damson Idris‘ name is all over it.

After the series finale of FX’s drama series “Snowfall,” viewers couldn’t help but rave about Idris’ performance as Franklin Saint. Many were in awe of how the 31-year-old British actor was able to convey emotions that felt real to fans. Since “Snowfall’s” last scene, watchers of the hit show have voiced their belief that Idris deserves a 2024 Emmy nomination for his amazing acting in the series.

One person hopped on Twitter and wrote, “Damson Idris absolutely, positively needs an Emmy for his ‘Snowfall’ performance. If not to get what he’s owed for these last six seasons, this finale proves that he’s mastered this role. He made Franklin Saint what we know him to be. He deserves all the awards for it.”

Damson Idris absolutely, positively, needs an Emmy for his #SnowfallFX performance. If not to get what he’s owed for these last 6 seasons, this finale proves that he’s mastered this role. He made Franklin Saint what we know him to be. He deserves all the awards for it. pic.twitter.com/MQaTgBqVSO — IAMNJERA (@IAMNJERA) April 20, 2023

If Idris was to be nominated for a 2024 Emmy, it would be the first for the talented actor. Since “Snowfall” premiered in 2017, the series nor Idris have ever received a selection for an Emmy. Last year, when he spoke with Men’s Health, the star shared that while he was aware of the previous snubs, he didn’t care.

“We’re not connecting with a small group of people who vote on who’s going to win a trophy. This show is connecting to the world,” he told the outlet. “When I walk in London, people are screaming, ‘Franklin!’ When I walk in Budapest, people are screaming, ‘Franklin!’ When I walk in Nigeria, people are screaming, ‘Franklin!’ In Thailand, people are screaming, ‘Franklin!'”

But despite Idris being uninterested in “Snowfall” getting the award, fans have other thoughts. They are still pushing forward with their support for a nomination. Take a look at some of the Twitter users who believe Idris has earned himself an Emmy below:

I’m serious… if Damson Idris doesn’t get an Emmy for this… #SnowfallFX pic.twitter.com/9RoElKtbZh — THIQUE (@ScottieBeam) April 20, 2023

Snowfall ended perfectly. That’s how a lotta our fathers and uncles crashed out in the 80s early 90s. Damson Idris deserves Emmy award btw his performance throughout the show was special. — 🏁🎒🏃🏾‍♂️ (@mikebtrippin) April 20, 2023

Saint’s lost it. He really lost it. Damson Idris deserves his emmy nomination. Character is literally going through it and Damson is showing all of it. #Snowfallfx — Michael A. Watson (@amicwatson) April 20, 2023

Damson Idris is acting his black ass OFF do you HEAR ME?! I DARE them not to nominate #SnowfallFX for an Emmy THIS SEASON. My goodness. — The Nostalgia Queen (@Snow_Blacck) April 20, 2023

Damson Idris BETTER win a EMMY for this acting!!! The cinematography, the brilliant acting, plot twists! #SnowfallFX will go down as one of the BEST shows EVER!! — 👑👑💖 Ebony 💖👑👑 (@eb_joi2U) April 20, 2023