Photo: Seth Herald / Stringer via Getty Images
By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.20.2023

Three Tennessee lawmakers made national news earlier this month after participating in a gun control protest in the state Capitol on March 30. Justin Jones, Justin Pearson, and Gloria Johnson joined their constituents who were upset about the Republican-controlled legislature’s lack of action on firearms after the deadly March 27 shooting at The Covenant School. Jones and Pearson, the youngest two Black members of the assembly, were expelled for their actions.

Jones’ and Pearson’s expulsion only galvanized their supporters and garnered them well wishes from Former President Obama to Vice President Harris. Now, President Biden is planning to meet with the Tennessee Three. Yesterday (April 19), the president’s press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, announced that the elected officials will visit the White House on Monday (April 24).

“The president has been very clear about how very important it is to take the next steps when it comes to gun reform, and he saw these three legislators as taking that next step,” Jean-Pierre told reporters in the clip seen below. “He was proud and very appreciative of their efforts of what they were doing in the state House and how important it is to have that type of visibility, to have those voices out there to continue to call on an issue that he’s been talking about not just for the past several months, but for years.”

“They had a conversation,” she continued. “He thanked them for speaking out, standing their ground and being very clear about what’s needed to protect their communities, and he invited them here to continue that conversation.”

Pearson and Jones were promptly reinstated back in their positions as interim representatives, but will need to win special elections to permanently secure their seats again. The state has set the special election for Aug. 3 with a primary election on June 15.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Rep. Justin Jones makes a statement with a baby-sized casket at the Tennessee Capitol

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.20.2023

President Biden invites Ralph Yarl to visit the White House

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.18.2023

"REVOLT Black News" addresses the Tennessee Three and current state of democracy

By Aqua Boogie
  /  04.17.2023

Expelled Rep. Justin Pearson reinstated to Tennessee House in unanimous vote

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.12.2023

Sens. Schumer and Warnock want DOJ to investigate Tennessee Three's expulsion

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.12.2023

Reinstated Rep. Justin Jones calls for Tennessee House speaker to resign

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.11.2023

Nashville council votes unanimously to reinstate expelled Rep. Justin Jones

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.10.2023

President Biden addresses deadly Louisville, Kentucky mass shooting

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.10.2023

Nashville council will vote to reinstate expelled Black Democrat in state legislature

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.07.2023

Tennessee GOP expels Black members from House after gun control protest

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.06.2023

Damar Hamlin visits Congress and meets with President Biden to discuss school safety

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.30.2023

Gladys Knight awarded prestigious National Medal of Arts by President Biden

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.22.2023

President Biden signs executive order to strengthen gun background checks

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.14.2023

President Biden honors Black Vietnam veteran after 60-year delay

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.03.2023

Tyre Nichols' parents receive standing ovation during Biden's State of the Union address

By Jon Powell
  /  02.08.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Joe Biden
Justin Jones
Justin Pearson

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Rep. Justin Jones makes a statement with a baby-sized casket at the Tennessee Capitol

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.20.2023

President Biden invites Ralph Yarl to visit the White House

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.18.2023

"REVOLT Black News" addresses the Tennessee Three and current state of democracy

By Aqua Boogie
  /  04.17.2023

Expelled Rep. Justin Pearson reinstated to Tennessee House in unanimous vote

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.12.2023

Sens. Schumer and Warnock want DOJ to investigate Tennessee Three's expulsion

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.12.2023

Reinstated Rep. Justin Jones calls for Tennessee House speaker to resign

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.11.2023

Nashville council votes unanimously to reinstate expelled Rep. Justin Jones

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.10.2023

President Biden addresses deadly Louisville, Kentucky mass shooting

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.10.2023

Nashville council will vote to reinstate expelled Black Democrat in state legislature

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.07.2023

Tennessee GOP expels Black members from House after gun control protest

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.06.2023

Damar Hamlin visits Congress and meets with President Biden to discuss school safety

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.30.2023

Gladys Knight awarded prestigious National Medal of Arts by President Biden

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.22.2023

President Biden signs executive order to strengthen gun background checks

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.14.2023

President Biden honors Black Vietnam veteran after 60-year delay

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.03.2023

Tyre Nichols' parents receive standing ovation during Biden's State of the Union address

By Jon Powell
  /  02.08.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Chlöe Bailey on starring in Will Packer’s musical comedy ‘Praise This’

In this “REVOLT Black News Weekly” segment, Chlöe Bailey, who recently starred in Will Packer’s ...
By REVOLT
  /  04.14.2023
View More