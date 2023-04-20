Kash Doll made her grand return back in February when she teamed up with the legendary DJ Drama for Back on Dexter: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape. The project boasted appearances from Lakeyah, Payroll Giovanni, Peezy, Babyface Ray, Sada Baby, Icewear Vezzo, Tay B, and more across 11 tracks. Since its release, fans have been able to enjoy accompanying visuals for tracks like “RNQ” and “HEAVY.”

Today (April 20), the Detroit talent returned with her latest offering from the mixtape, the official music video for “INTRO.” The new clip sees Kash stopping traffic as she hops out of her car in the middle of the street and delivers an impromptu performance of the bar-heavy track. On the song, she spits about how she is enjoying the fruits of her labor:

“Look, now still gettin’ money when I set the season out (Set the season out), pardon my postpartum, I’m back eatin’ now/ Yellin’ at Kashton like, ‘Why you got the TV loud?’ He seen my face on the screen, you shoulda seen his smile (Kash Doll, get ’em)/ Left my first deal, two days later I was back signed (Gangsta), ain’t have to pay a single dollar, I know that’s right (Oh s**t, yessir)/ I know they hate, I’m still buzzin’ like I flatlined”

The “Ice Me Out” rapper’s last album was 2019’s Stacked. That project included features from Big Sean, Lil Wayne, Trey Songz, lougotcash, Summer Walker, and Teyana Taylor and also housed her breakout hit “Ice Me Out.” Since then, she has treated fans with loose drops like “ABOW” and “Single & Happy” featuring Wale and Eric Bellinger while providing guest verses on “Opposition” by Stu R Tillery, “Friday Night Cypher” by Big Sean, and more.

Be sure to press play on Kash Doll’s brand new “INTRO” music video down below.