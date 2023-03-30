Photo: Screenshot from Kash Doll’s “HEAVY” video
By Regina Cho
  /  03.30.2023

Kash Doll made her grand return back in February when she teamed up with the legendary DJ Drama for Back on Dexter: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape. The project boasted appearances from Lakeyah, Payroll Giovanni, Peezy, Babyface Ray, Sada Baby, Icewear Vezzo, Tay B, and more across 11 tracks. Upon the LP’s arrival, the Michigan talent declared it was the start of a new chapter for her, writing on Instagram, “My first project after Kashton. I’m back outside.”

Today (March 30), she returns with her latest offering from the mixtape, the official music video for “HEAVY.” The new visual is directed by Diego and features an assist from Peezy. In the clip, the two spitters enjoy an evening surrounded by luxury as Kash shows off her fiery flow:

“I just lost the keys to the double-R inside my mansion, f**k it, sold the whole truck, went and bought a Lambo/ What I charge for a walk-through, don’t wanna know the tab, okay, 20 bands today, I think I wanna brag/ Birkin cost a 100, only right I put the same in it, 10-car garage, ain’t nowhere to park my Rangе in it/ B**ches wakin’ up in the morning to thesе lame n**gas, y’all mamas need to beat y’all a**, I was raised different/ Saint Laurent down on the PJ, we in Paris”

The “Ice Me Out” rapper’s last album was 2019’s Stacked. That project included features from Big Sean, Lil Wayne, Trey Songz, lougotcash, Summer Walker, and Teyana Taylor and also housed her breakout hit “Ice Me Out.” Since then, she has treated fans with loose drops like “ABOW” and “Single & Happy” featuring Wale and Eric Bellinger while providing guest verses on “Opposition” by Stu R Tillery, “Friday Night Cypher” by Big Sean, and more.

Be sure to press play on Kash Doll’s brand new “HEAVY” music video featuring Peezy down below.

