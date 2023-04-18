As previously reported by REVOLT, a scary situation played out on Jan. 2, when Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin collapsed during a live Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Medics and NFL emergency personnel rushed to render aid, and it was later revealed that he suffered a cardiac arrest.

After a long road of recovery, the 25-year-old has finally been allowed to return to the sport he loves. Today (April 18), Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane shared the good news. “He’s fully cleared, he’s here, and he is of the mindset. He’s in a great head space to come back and make his return,” Beane said of Hamlin, according to ESPN. The safety has been working with doctors since the incident and has attended some practices with his team.

Damar Hamlin has been "fully cleared" to resume football activities, Bills GM Brandon Beane announced. pic.twitter.com/a2avQrl2UK — ESPN (@espn) April 18, 2023

“When he left Cincinnati, he came here, it was Buffalo General [Hospital]. He saw a couple of specialists here in Buffalo, and then, since then, he’s seen three additional specialists, most recently on Friday (April 14), and they’re all in agreement. It’s not 2-1 or 3-1 or anything like that. They’re all in lockstep of what this was and that he’s cleared, resumed full activities just like anyone else who was coming back from an injury or whatever,” Beane added. In February, Hamlin spoke about his plans to play for the Bills again.

While talking with sports broadcaster Michael Strahan in an interview shown during the Super Bowl, Hamlin elaborated on what he believed his future would hold. “Eventually. That’s always the goal, like I said, as a competitor, you know, I’m trying to do things to keep advancing my situation. But I’m allowing that to be in God’s hands. I’m just thankful he gave me a second chance,” the athlete confessed. Beane noted, “I’m excited for him and his family at where they are in this journey.”