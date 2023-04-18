Photo: Kevin Dietsch / Staff via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  04.18.2023

As previously reported by REVOLT, a scary situation played out on Jan. 2, when Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin collapsed during a live Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Medics and NFL emergency personnel rushed to render aid, and it was later revealed that he suffered a cardiac arrest.

After a long road of recovery, the 25-year-old has finally been allowed to return to the sport he loves. Today (April 18), Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane shared the good news. “He’s fully cleared, he’s here, and he is of the mindset. He’s in a great head space to come back and make his return,” Beane said of Hamlin, according to ESPN. The safety has been working with doctors since the incident and has attended some practices with his team.

“When he left Cincinnati, he came here, it was Buffalo General [Hospital]. He saw a couple of specialists here in Buffalo, and then, since then, he’s seen three additional specialists, most recently on Friday (April 14), and they’re all in agreement. It’s not 2-1 or 3-1 or anything like that. They’re all in lockstep of what this was and that he’s cleared, resumed full activities just like anyone else who was coming back from an injury or whatever,” Beane added. In February, Hamlin spoke about his plans to play for the Bills again.

While talking with sports broadcaster Michael Strahan in an interview shown during the Super Bowl, Hamlin elaborated on what he believed his future would hold. “Eventually. That’s always the goal, like I said, as a competitor, you know, I’m trying to do things to keep advancing my situation. But I’m allowing that to be in God’s hands. I’m just thankful he gave me a second chance,” the athlete confessed. Beane noted, “I’m excited for him and his family at where they are in this journey.”

Lavar Ball believes in using sports as a vehicle to Black ownership

By Kiara Byrd
  /  04.18.2023

NFL QB Jalen Hurts reaches historic deal with the Philadelphia Eagles

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.17.2023

How to watch “The Jason Lee Show” episode featuring Jemele Hill

By Sukii Osborne
  /  04.17.2023

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | Brain Dead x Reebok Shaqnosis

By Legendary Lade
  /  04.17.2023

E-40 says racial bias led to his fourth quarter ejection during Sacramento Kings playoff game

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.16.2023

Cherelle Griner celebrates passing the bar exam with wife Brittney Griner by her side

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.15.2023

Black church reaches historic land agreement with NHL's Pittsburgh Penguins

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.14.2023

Shaquille O'Neal reveals in an interview that he revoked his celebrity title 30 years ago

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.12.2023

Flau'jae Johnson's music career continues to skyrocket as she announces future collaboration with DJ Khaled

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.11.2023

Brittney Griner to vividly share her harrowing Russia experience in an untitled memoir

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.11.2023

Dwayne Haskins, Jr.'s lawyer files a lawsuit one year after he was struck and killed by a truck in Florida

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.10.2023

Tony Yayo credits Angel Reese for taking "You Can't See Me" dance to "a whole ‘nother level"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.10.2023

LSU's Flau’jae Johnson's rap game has Bu Thiam's attention: "You need to get at me"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.09.2023

Angel Reese and Jordan Hawkins reunite following their NCAA title wins

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.08.2023

Twitter celebrates LSU's Alexis Morris being invited to 2023 WNBA Draft

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.07.2023
Damar Hamlin
NFL
Sports
