Photo: Neil Mockford/ Contributor via Getty Images
By Oumou Fofana
  /  04.18.2023

Police arrested four suspects involved in Tiwa Savage’s attempted kidnapping, the Nigeria Police Force Criminal Investigation Department confirmed. “Yes, we have some suspects. They are in our custody, they are about four,” the department’s spokesperson, CSP Oluniyi Ogundeyi, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday (April 15) in Lagos.

According to The Guardian, news that Tiwa Savage was a victim of the attempted kidnapping plot broke last Friday (April 14). Authorities believed that the failed stunt was allegedly planned by her new employees as they were trusted with private and personal information regarding the Afrobeats star.

The 43-year-old singer took to her Instagram account to share an update on the situation from her management team with her 16 million followers. “Following recent reports online, we can confirm that on Thursday, April 13, 2023, there was a major security breach at the residence of musician Tiwa Savage,” the press statement reads. “A number of suspects were caught and are currently being held under investigation at Alagbon Police Station, Ikoyi. Ms. Savage and her family are safe and well.” She captioned the post, “Thanks for all the messages. All is well.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tiwa Savage (@tiwasavage)

As previously reported by REVOLT, Tiwa Savage just dropped her latest single, “Stamina,” featuring fellow Nigerian artists Ayra Starr and Young Jonn. The accompanying music video, which was directed by Clarence Peters, was also released last Wednesday (April 12). Her latest full body project was her third studio album Celia, released in 2020. The 13-track album featured appearances from Sam Smith, NAIRA MARLEY, Stefflon Don, Dice Ailes, Davido, and Hamzaa. A year later, she shared her EP Water & Garri, which featured verses from Nas, Rich King, Amaarae, Brandy, and Tay Iwar.

Catch the visuals to “Stamina” below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Tiwa Savage taps Ayra Starr and Young Jonn for new "Stamina" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  04.13.2023

Davido drops off vibrant "UNAVAILABLE" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.12.2023

Davido makes comeback with special live event “A Timeless Night” in NYC, London and Lagos

By Oumou Fofana
  /  03.24.2023

Davido takes a cinematic approach to reveal 'Timeless' album release date

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.21.2023

Burna Boy and J Balvin have a "Rollercoaster" of a night in latest video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.21.2023

Adekunle Gold says the "Party No Dey Stop" in latest single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.15.2023

Afro Nation adds Fireboy DML, Mavado, and more to Miami festival lineup

By Regina Cho
  /  03.09.2023

Wizkid shares sensual new "Flower Pads" lyric video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.09.2023

Ayra Starr and Omah Lay join Libianca for new "People (Remix)" track

By Regina Cho
  /  03.08.2023

Lojay unleashes new 'GANGSTER ROMANTIC' EP

By Regina Cho
  /  03.07.2023

Studio Sessions | How 1SRAEL's work with Tems inspired Future’s “WAIT FOR U”

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  03.02.2023

Burna Boy, Tems and Rema put on Afrobeats-themed performance at 2023 NBA All-Star Game halftime show

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.20.2023

Oxlade is a "Bad Boy" in latest music video

By Regina Cho
  /  02.08.2023

Tems humbly brags in her response to Snoop Dogg's collaboration request

By Kevin Keise
  /  01.20.2023

Wizkid announces joint tour with Davido

By Oumou Fofana
  /  01.18.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
Afrobeats
Tiwa Savage
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Tiwa Savage taps Ayra Starr and Young Jonn for new "Stamina" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  04.13.2023

Davido drops off vibrant "UNAVAILABLE" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.12.2023

Davido makes comeback with special live event “A Timeless Night” in NYC, London and Lagos

By Oumou Fofana
  /  03.24.2023

Davido takes a cinematic approach to reveal 'Timeless' album release date

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.21.2023

Burna Boy and J Balvin have a "Rollercoaster" of a night in latest video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.21.2023

Adekunle Gold says the "Party No Dey Stop" in latest single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.15.2023

Afro Nation adds Fireboy DML, Mavado, and more to Miami festival lineup

By Regina Cho
  /  03.09.2023

Wizkid shares sensual new "Flower Pads" lyric video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.09.2023

Ayra Starr and Omah Lay join Libianca for new "People (Remix)" track

By Regina Cho
  /  03.08.2023

Lojay unleashes new 'GANGSTER ROMANTIC' EP

By Regina Cho
  /  03.07.2023

Studio Sessions | How 1SRAEL's work with Tems inspired Future’s “WAIT FOR U”

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  03.02.2023

Burna Boy, Tems and Rema put on Afrobeats-themed performance at 2023 NBA All-Star Game halftime show

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.20.2023

Oxlade is a "Bad Boy" in latest music video

By Regina Cho
  /  02.08.2023

Tems humbly brags in her response to Snoop Dogg's collaboration request

By Kevin Keise
  /  01.20.2023

Wizkid announces joint tour with Davido

By Oumou Fofana
  /  01.18.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Skye Townsend and the ascent of Black lady comedians

In this “REVOLT Black News Weekly” segment, Skye Townsend and Gabrielle Dennis discuss the upcoming ...
By REVOLT
  /  04.14.2023
View More