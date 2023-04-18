Police arrested four suspects involved in Tiwa Savage’s attempted kidnapping, the Nigeria Police Force Criminal Investigation Department confirmed. “Yes, we have some suspects. They are in our custody, they are about four,” the department’s spokesperson, CSP Oluniyi Ogundeyi, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday (April 15) in Lagos.

According to The Guardian, news that Tiwa Savage was a victim of the attempted kidnapping plot broke last Friday (April 14). Authorities believed that the failed stunt was allegedly planned by her new employees as they were trusted with private and personal information regarding the Afrobeats star.

The 43-year-old singer took to her Instagram account to share an update on the situation from her management team with her 16 million followers. “Following recent reports online, we can confirm that on Thursday, April 13, 2023, there was a major security breach at the residence of musician Tiwa Savage,” the press statement reads. “A number of suspects were caught and are currently being held under investigation at Alagbon Police Station, Ikoyi. Ms. Savage and her family are safe and well.” She captioned the post, “Thanks for all the messages. All is well.”

As previously reported by REVOLT, Tiwa Savage just dropped her latest single, “Stamina,” featuring fellow Nigerian artists Ayra Starr and Young Jonn. The accompanying music video, which was directed by Clarence Peters, was also released last Wednesday (April 12). Her latest full body project was her third studio album Celia, released in 2020. The 13-track album featured appearances from Sam Smith, NAIRA MARLEY, Stefflon Don, Dice Ailes, Davido, and Hamzaa. A year later, she shared her EP Water & Garri, which featured verses from Nas, Rich King, Amaarae, Brandy, and Tay Iwar.

Catch the visuals to “Stamina” below.