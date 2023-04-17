Photo: Bravo / Contributor via Getty Images
By Sukii Osborne
  04.17.2023
It’s that time again, so get excited! This Wednesday (April 19), viewers can look forward to Jemele Hill hitting up REVOLT’s fun new interview series “The Jason Lee Show.”

Featuring guests like Cardi B, couple Blueface and Chrisean Rock, La La Anthony, Da’Vinchi, Blac Chyna, NLE Choppa and more, the raw and uncut production has been going viral since its inception in January. With millions of views across streamers, it’s safe to say Lee has a hit on his hands!

This week, REVOLT has another must-watch episode in store. Jemele Hill will sit in the hot seat to talk about her time at ESPN, polarizing statements about political figures and much more.

Ahead of the installment, REVOLT dropped the official trailer to get viewers ready for the highly anticipated chat. In the sneak peek, Lee and Hill dove right into the topics fans really want to know about. The famed media personality talked going viral after calling Donald Trump a white supremacist, working with Spike Lee on a Colin Kaepernick film that she said is full of “revelations… that are going to deeply embarrass people,” and much more. She also opened up about a not-so-fun moment with Barack Obama. Peep the trailer up top!

“The Jason Lee Show” airs unfiltered conversations with today’s biggest stars. After the interviews, Lee closes out his episodes with a series of fun and “slightly messy” games, including “Smash or Pass,” “Tea in 20,” “DMs Unlocked,” “NightCap,” and “Erase the Shade.” The series adds on to REVOLT’s popular lineup of productions like “Caresha Please,” hosted by Yung Miami of the City Girls, and “Drink Champs,” hosted by N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN.

Viewers can tune into new episodes of “The Jason Lee Show” every Tuesday on REVOLT’s TV channel at 10 p.m. ET as well as every Wednesday on our website, YouTube and app at 5 p.m. ET. Don’t miss out on the latest episode with Jemele Hill!

