Photo: Screenshot from Kiana Ledé’s “Jealous” video
By Regina Cho
  /  04.12.2023

Kiana Ledé knows just how to make an ex-lover envious. That’s exactly the premise of her latest single, “Jealous,” a newly released track equipped with an appearance from Ella Mai. Yesterday (April 11), the Arizona-born singer returned with a solo version of the song. On the offering, dubbed “Kiki’s Cut,” she sings about feeling protective over a certain special someone:

“I ain’t never been good at sharing, but with you, I practice patience/ And I let you do your thing ’cause I’m doin’ mine, I was actin’ like I’m good when I know I’m lyin’/ See how all them girls look at you, but I carry your name for ya/ So every time they see me, they gon’ see you, I ain’t gon’ tell you to drop them other women, but drop them other women/ I never been jealous, but right now, I’m jealous, but so damn invested/ I ain’t gon’ tell you to make a commitment”

Ledé made her official debut with KIKI back in 2020. That project boasted guest appearances from Ari Lennox, Lucky Daye, 6lack, Moneybagg Yo, BIA, Arin Ray, and Col3trane across 17 songs. Several months later, she provided its official deluxe upgrade, adding on seven songs and new features from Jacquees, Gary Clark Jr., and Ant Clemons.

In a previous interview, the successful songstress offered some advice for women who are looking to embark on their creative journeys. “Just trust yourself, trust your gut. I mean, now doing all the work I’ve done, I can really say that I would never want to fall on nobody else’s sword. I would rather fall on my own. So, I must have my own opinion and take action on my own. Validate yourself. Trust yourself,” she said.

Be sure to press play on Kiana Ledé’s brand new “Jealous (Kiki’s Cut)” visual down below.

