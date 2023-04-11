Photo: DIGIcal via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  04.11.2023

A shooting outside a Washington, D.C. funeral home is now under investigation. Authorities say a group was departing from a loved one’s service when shots rang out, leaving at least one person dead and several others injured.

According to NBC Washington, the gathering was at the Stewart Funeral Home in the 4400 block of Benning Road NE. In a press conference following the shooting, Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee confirmed the incident happened “just after [12 P.M.]” He noted that “a member of the Metropolitan Police Department [who] was in the area [and] very close” heard the gunfire and was able to quickly call for backup.

The adult male killed during the tragedy was not identified at the press conference. Three others were wounded, but the survivors did not suffer any life-threatening injuries, although they were described as “serious.” Officials believe the deadly attack was intentional. “At this point, it appears that several of the people who were in the block were specifically targeted. We’re unsure why that is. We’re unsure why these people were targeted. More or less, why they were targeted at a funeral,” Contee said of the shooting. “We don’t understand that. We’re looking for the community’s help. Investigators are here, our partners from the ATF are here as well,” he added.

Contee ended his briefing by taking a few questions from the media. One reporter asked the Washington, D.C. police chief why he considered the shooting a targeted attack. “Well, they were in the block. There was a funeral, and we have people who have been shot here. We haven’t identified a gunman, but it appears that the individuals who were standing in the block were targeted for some reason, and that reason we’re not sure,” he responded. Anyone with information is asked to contact the department at (202)727-9099. Anonymous texts can also be sent to 50411.

Mom of 6-year-old who shot teacher indicted on felony and misdemeanor charges

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.10.2023

Louisville police identify gunman who live-streamed fatal mass shooting

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.10.2023

President Biden addresses deadly Louisville, Kentucky mass shooting

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.10.2023

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott plans to pardon man convicted of killing BLM protester

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.10.2023

An Akron grand jury to determine if there is enough evidence to charge officers in Jayland Walker's case

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.10.2023

At least 4 dead, 8 wounded in Louisville bank shooting

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.10.2023

3 Black Texas sisters were mysteriously killed in 2022, and there still isn't even a suspect

By Aqua Boogie
  /  04.10.2023

Connecticut teachers thought kid who died at recess was just “playing dead”

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.10.2023

Dwayne Haskins, Jr.'s lawyer files a lawsuit one year after he was struck and killed by a truck in Florida

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.10.2023

Florida teacher plans to appeal firing after telling students to write their own obituary as school shootings increase

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.09.2023

Lance Reddick's family says his cause of death contradicts his healthy lifestyle

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.09.2023

Houston police say suspect identified in BTB Savage's murder remains on the run

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.08.2023

Quavo is "fueled by The Rocket" on sophomore album dedicated to Takeoff

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.08.2023

Pop Smoke murderer pleads guilty, sentenced to 4 years in juvenile hall

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.07.2023

Coolio's cause of death revealed by family

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.06.2023
