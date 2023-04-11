A shooting outside a Washington, D.C. funeral home is now under investigation. Authorities say a group was departing from a loved one’s service when shots rang out, leaving at least one person dead and several others injured.

According to NBC Washington, the gathering was at the Stewart Funeral Home in the 4400 block of Benning Road NE. In a press conference following the shooting, Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee confirmed the incident happened “just after [12 P.M.]” He noted that “a member of the Metropolitan Police Department [who] was in the area [and] very close” heard the gunfire and was able to quickly call for backup.

NEW: 4 shot and 1 dead outside funeral home in Washington, DC. The funeral was for someone who had been killed in a different shooting. It’s the guns. It’s the guns. It’s the guns. Just awful. — Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) April 11, 2023

The adult male killed during the tragedy was not identified at the press conference. Three others were wounded, but the survivors did not suffer any life-threatening injuries, although they were described as “serious.” Officials believe the deadly attack was intentional. “At this point, it appears that several of the people who were in the block were specifically targeted. We’re unsure why that is. We’re unsure why these people were targeted. More or less, why they were targeted at a funeral,” Contee said of the shooting. “We don’t understand that. We’re looking for the community’s help. Investigators are here, our partners from the ATF are here as well,” he added.

Contee ended his briefing by taking a few questions from the media. One reporter asked the Washington, D.C. police chief why he considered the shooting a targeted attack. “Well, they were in the block. There was a funeral, and we have people who have been shot here. We haven’t identified a gunman, but it appears that the individuals who were standing in the block were targeted for some reason, and that reason we’re not sure,” he responded. Anyone with information is asked to contact the department at (202)727-9099. Anonymous texts can also be sent to 50411.