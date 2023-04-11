Florida Representative Webster Barnaby has found himself in a world of trouble after making offensive comments during a legislative hearing. Yesterday (April 10), while speaking at a Commerce Committee meeting to discuss the Safety in Private Spaces Act, the politician compared transgender people to “mutants,” along with other insensitive remarks.

The gathering was in regard to a proposed bill, which would criminalize using bathrooms that match an individual’s gender identity if the restrooms don’t match their biological sex. During his time on the mic, Barnaby let those in attendance know he was a conservative Christian who was “not on the fence” about the topic. “It’s like I’m watching an X-Men movie,” Barnaby began. “It’s like we have mutants living among us on planet Earth. Some people don’t like that, but that’s a fact. This is the planet Earth, where God created men, male and women, female,” the Florida lawmaker continued. “That’s right, I called you demons and imps who come and parade before us and pretend that you are part of this world,” the 63-year-old declared.

NEW: @WebsterBarnaby compares transgenders to living among "mutants" "We have people that live among us [on] Earth that are happy to display themselves as if they were mutants from another planet. This is the planet Earth where God created men, male and women, female." pic.twitter.com/rmssfGINhT — Florida’s Voice (@FLVoiceNews) April 10, 2023

His words prompted an intensely divided debate on social media. Some users felt that because Barnaby is African American, he should not have a certain viewpoint: “Do you remember when you were ostracized for being a Black man? Do you remember when [your rights were] valued less than that of cattle? Do you remember when people were lynched because of the color of your skin? After your struggles, how dare you condemn others?” Another wrote, “Wow! Dehumanizing [people] just like segregationists did to folks like HIM? SUPER CHRISTIAN.”

Others, like Florida House Rep. Anna V. Eskamani, agreed. “So proud of you, and proud to fight with you,” the 32-year-old Democrat tweeted. “Absolute legend. We need many more to stand up against these tyrants that want to specialize our children. I don’t care what they are, but leave the kids alone, and don’t compete against biological [women],” another added. Before the day was over, Barnaby briefly addressed his rhetoric. “I would like to apologize to the trans community for referring to you as demons,” he stated.

