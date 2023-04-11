This Friday (April 14), Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, Kamasi Washington, and 9th Wonder — together known as Dinner Party — will be unveiling a new album titled Enigmatic Society. Last Friday (April 7), the supergroup blessed the masses with a new single from the forthcoming effort titled “For Granted,” an ode to love and loyalty that features the soulful stylings of R&B star Arin Ray.

“I keep seeing you in my mind, ain’t believe it all this time, I was, wasn’t looking for love and found you, now anything else won’t do, you remind me of something I never had, life on another planet, I won’t take it for granted, where the sun come after the moon, is how I’m chasing after you, you remind me of something I never had, life on another planet, I won’t take it for granted…”

“For Granted” follows another well-received drop titled “Insane,” a groovy collaboration alongside Ant Clemons that borrows from Mtume’s 1983 classic “Juicy Fruit.” The nostalgic offering saw Clemons in the throws of infatuation over a special someone.

“Hella glad you made it, shot a clock, I’m faded, be my designated, call your driver, baby, ’cause that body drives me crazy, I let you drive, drive me insane, I’m down for the ride, drive me insane, that body on you so, them legs you got is so, the way you walk is so, you’ve been walking on my brain, so, I let you drive, drive me insane…”

Back in 2020, Dinner Party broke ground with their self-titled EP, a seven-song offering that contained multiple appearances from Phoelix. Months after its initial release, the quartet unveiled a remixed version of the aforementioned project — titled Dinner Party: Dessert — with a wealth of contributions from Buddy, Cordae, Snoop Dogg, Alex Isley, Herbie Hancock, Bilal, and more. Press play on “For Granted” — and, if you missed it, “Insane” — below.