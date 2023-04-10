Photo: Screenshot from Lil Yachty’s “Strike (Holster)” video
By Regina Cho
  /  04.10.2023

Lil Yachty made headlines back in January thanks to the successful release of Let’s Start Here., his 14-track experimental body of work. The LP housed assists from Diana Gordon, Teezo Touchdown, Justine Skye, Fousheé, Baby K, Ant Clemons, Nick Hakim, Justin Raisen, Daniel Caesar, and more. Let’s Start Here. garnered him a top 10 placement on the Billboard 200 thanks to 36,000 album-equivalent units sold during its first week of release.

Over the weekend, the Georgia-born rapper decided he was ready to follow up with a new single and unleashed “Strike (Holster).” The accompanying clip was directed by frequent collaborator Cole Bennett and takes place on a gloomy dock on a rainy day, a setting perfect for Teddy Walton’s airy production. On the song, the “Poland” rapper spits about wanting to link up and have a smoke session:

“I been rolled up, yeah, I was geekin’, I was high as f**k, tweakin’/ I was tryna strike s**t, I was tryna strike s**t, I was tryna strike s**t, like a match, late night, yeah/ Strike like I missed it, strike like I hit the pin, strike like I’m not goin’ to work/ Show them somethin’ show them, show them, uh, stack them old hunnids, recreate Yoda, I don’t put no crushed ice in my soda, got it stuck like a holster”

Prior to Let’s Start Here. was 2021’s Michigan Boy Boat, a 14-track body of work that saw additional features from Tee Grizzley, Swae Lee, Sada Baby, YN Jay, Rio da Yung OG, Babyface Ray, and more. Months later, he dropped off the sixth installment of his Birthday Mix series, bringing in his 24th trip around the sun with SoFaygo, Lil Tecca, DC2Trill, and Draft Day.

Be sure to press play on Lil Yachty’s brand new “Strike (Holster)” music video down below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Young M.A provides update about her health: "I’ve been very much sober"

By Regina Cho
  /  04.10.2023

SL recruits KILLY for "Toronto"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.10.2023

Millyz hides behind some "Dark Shades" in latest video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.10.2023

Westside Gunn joins Conway the Machine in dual visual for "Quarters" and "Brucifix"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.10.2023

Check out Rae Sremmurd's latest visual for "Tanisha (Pump That)"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.10.2023

NLE Choppa recruits Sexyy Red for new “S**t Me Out (Remix)” track

By Regina Cho
  /  04.10.2023

Doja Cat leaves fans clueless about her upcoming album after a two-day Twitter roller coaster ride

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.10.2023

Tony Yayo credits Angel Reese for taking "You Can't See Me" dance to "a whole ‘nother level"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.10.2023

LSU's Flau’jae Johnson's rap game has Bu Thiam's attention: "You need to get at me"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.09.2023

Houston police say suspect identified in BTB Savage's murder remains on the run

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.08.2023

Quavo is "fueled by The Rocket" on sophomore album dedicated to Takeoff

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.08.2023

Pop Smoke murderer pleads guilty, sentenced to 4 years in juvenile hall

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.07.2023

Mozzy unveils his latest visual for "WE ACTIVE" with YFN Lucci

By Jon Powell
  /  04.07.2023

Drake's newest single "Search & Rescue" has the internet ready to brace for impact

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.07.2023

DDG returns with new visual for "This Summer"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.07.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
Lil Yachty
Music Videos
Rap
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Young M.A provides update about her health: "I’ve been very much sober"

By Regina Cho
  /  04.10.2023

SL recruits KILLY for "Toronto"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.10.2023

Millyz hides behind some "Dark Shades" in latest video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.10.2023

Westside Gunn joins Conway the Machine in dual visual for "Quarters" and "Brucifix"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.10.2023

Check out Rae Sremmurd's latest visual for "Tanisha (Pump That)"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.10.2023

NLE Choppa recruits Sexyy Red for new “S**t Me Out (Remix)” track

By Regina Cho
  /  04.10.2023

Doja Cat leaves fans clueless about her upcoming album after a two-day Twitter roller coaster ride

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.10.2023

Tony Yayo credits Angel Reese for taking "You Can't See Me" dance to "a whole ‘nother level"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.10.2023

LSU's Flau’jae Johnson's rap game has Bu Thiam's attention: "You need to get at me"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.09.2023

Houston police say suspect identified in BTB Savage's murder remains on the run

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.08.2023

Quavo is "fueled by The Rocket" on sophomore album dedicated to Takeoff

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.08.2023

Pop Smoke murderer pleads guilty, sentenced to 4 years in juvenile hall

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.07.2023

Mozzy unveils his latest visual for "WE ACTIVE" with YFN Lucci

By Jon Powell
  /  04.07.2023

Drake's newest single "Search & Rescue" has the internet ready to brace for impact

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.07.2023

DDG returns with new visual for "This Summer"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.07.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Autism and Black children in America being diagnosed at a higher rate -- and later -- than white kids

April is Autism Awareness Month and we wanted to explore it as it relates to ...
By REVOLT
  /  04.07.2023
View More