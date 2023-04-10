Lil Yachty made headlines back in January thanks to the successful release of Let’s Start Here., his 14-track experimental body of work. The LP housed assists from Diana Gordon, Teezo Touchdown, Justine Skye, Fousheé, Baby K, Ant Clemons, Nick Hakim, Justin Raisen, Daniel Caesar, and more. Let’s Start Here. garnered him a top 10 placement on the Billboard 200 thanks to 36,000 album-equivalent units sold during its first week of release.

Over the weekend, the Georgia-born rapper decided he was ready to follow up with a new single and unleashed “Strike (Holster).” The accompanying clip was directed by frequent collaborator Cole Bennett and takes place on a gloomy dock on a rainy day, a setting perfect for Teddy Walton’s airy production. On the song, the “Poland” rapper spits about wanting to link up and have a smoke session:

“I been rolled up, yeah, I was geekin’, I was high as f**k, tweakin’/ I was tryna strike s**t, I was tryna strike s**t, I was tryna strike s**t, like a match, late night, yeah/ Strike like I missed it, strike like I hit the pin, strike like I’m not goin’ to work/ Show them somethin’ show them, show them, uh, stack them old hunnids, recreate Yoda, I don’t put no crushed ice in my soda, got it stuck like a holster”

Prior to Let’s Start Here. was 2021’s Michigan Boy Boat, a 14-track body of work that saw additional features from Tee Grizzley, Swae Lee, Sada Baby, YN Jay, Rio da Yung OG, Babyface Ray, and more. Months later, he dropped off the sixth installment of his Birthday Mix series, bringing in his 24th trip around the sun with SoFaygo, Lil Tecca, DC2Trill, and Draft Day.

Be sure to press play on Lil Yachty’s brand new “Strike (Holster)” music video down below.