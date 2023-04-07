It’s becoming clear that Lil Yachty isn’t taking any breaks in 2023. Today (April 7), the Atlanta star unveils a new single titled “Strike (Holster),” a Teddy Walton and Aaron Bow-produced offering that is almost reminiscent of the viral “Poland” thanks to the sonic vibrato utilized throughout. Add in boastful lyrics about money, drugs, and women, and you have the perfect track for warmer weather.

“I been rolled up, yeah, I was geekin’, I was high as f**k, tweakin’, I was tryna strike s**t, I was tryna strike s**t, I was tryna strike s**t, like a match, late night, yeah, strike like I missed it, strike like I hit the pin, strike like I’m not goin’ to work… slide, show them somethin’ show them, show them, uh, stack them old hunnids, recreate Yoda, I don’t put no crushed ice in my soda, rercy got it stuck like a holster…”

“Strike (Holster)” arrives after Yachty’s fifth studio LP, Let’s Start Here., a project that was immediately striking thanks to the rapper’s decision to take a break from his usual raps. Utilizing more experimental genres like psychedelic and funk, Let’s Start Here contained 14 tracks with assists from Diana Gordon, Teezo Touchdown, Justine Skye, Fousheé, Baby K, Ant Clemons, Nick Hakim, Justin Raisen, Daniel Caesar, and more. In addition to receiving critical acclaim for its avant-garde approach, the album earned Yachty a top 10 placement on the Billboard 200 thanks to 36,000 album-equivalent units sold during its first week of release.

Press play on “Strike (Holster)” single below. In related news, Lil Yachty will be making appearances at a slew of festivals in the coming months including Something In The Water, Wireless, and Lollapalooza, Outside Lands, and THING. You can check out all of his upcoming dates here.