Photo: Cover art for Drake’s ‘Search & Rescue’ single
By Jon Powell
  /  04.07.2023

Back in March, Drake premiered a new single on his SiriusXM radio station Sound 42. Titled “Search & Rescue,” the track was produced by BNYX, Sad Pony, and 40 and notably samples audio from “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” pertaining to Kim Kardashian’s highly publicized divorce. As far as the overall subject matter, Drake can be heard harmonizing about his ideal relationship.

“I need someone to be patient with me, someone to get money with, not take it from me, look, they don’t even need to be as famous as me, I don’t think I’ll meet ’em at the places I be, but deep down I think about you all day, mami, I know I’m a pitbull, but dale, mami, I just wanna take you on a holiday, mami, say what’s on your mind, I’m a call away, mami, come and rescue me, take me out the club, take me out the trap, take me off the market, take me off the map…”

Today (April 7), “Search & Rescue” officially lands on all streaming platforms. Given other songs that have been floating around in recent months, it’s a safe bet that there’s plenty more to follow — including a full-length body of work.

In June 2022, Drake surprised the world with his 7th studio LP, Honestly, Nevermind, which saw the Canadian icon delving into more electronic sounds. In addition to a single feature from 21 Savage, decorated producers like Gordo, Black Coffee, &ME, and Alex Lustig assisted with the genre-bending effort. As expected, Honestly, Nevermind landed Drake his 11th No. 1 on the Billboard 200 thanks to 204,000 first-week album-equivalent units sold. Months later, he and 21 would reunite for Her Loss — another chart-topper that boasted appearances from Travis Scott, Birdman, Young Nudy, Elijah Fox, Lil Yachty, and “Big Facts” host Big Bank. Press play on “Search & Rescue” below.

