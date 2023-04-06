Photo: Screenshot from Kash Doll’s “LEGIT” video
By Jon Powell
  /  04.06.2023

Back in February, Kash Doll teamed up with DJ Drama for Back On Dexter: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape, an 11-track offering with additional features from Lakeyah, Peezy, Babyface Ray, Sada Baby, Icewear Vezzo, YN Jay, and more. On Wednesday (April 5), the Detroit emcee dropped off a new visual from said project for “LEGIT,” a Dooder and Joseph McFashion-produced offering that features fellow hometown hero Payroll Giovanni. The track sees the artists repping their city while flexing their hard-earned wealth and success.

“Nobody wanna be like you when they get older, in the club tag-teaming bottles, bein’ big holders, it’s lonely at the top, but you won’t know, ’cause you ain’t built for it, my son spoiled, don’t like nothin’ else but Rick Owens, billionaire ties, got a sponsor by Rihanna, four-band bag, it say Loro Piana, in one night, I used to make $26,000, I don’t wanna hear a sentence, you won’t add another comma…”

The accompanying clip for “LEGIT” shows Kash Doll and Giovanni living it up at the bank, in a restaurant, and in a nightclub. All the while, authorities can be seen spotted doing surveillance for unknown reasons.

It’s been four years since Kash Doll unveiled her debut LP, Stacked. That project contained 17 songs and assists from the likes of Trey Songz, Big Sean, Lil Wayne, Summer Walker, and Teyana Taylor. Since that release, she continued her momentum via loose cuts like “Wake Up,” “Nervous” with Vezzo and Zaytoven, “Bad Azz” with DJ Infamous, “Bossa Nova” with Tee Grizzley, “Like A Pro” with Juicy J, and “Single & Happy” with Wale and Eric Bellinger. The “BMF” star’s special brand of bars could also be heard on songs by peers like Saweetie and DreamDoll. Press play on Kash Doll and Payroll Giovanni’s “LEGIT” video below.

