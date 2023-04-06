Photo: Scott Olson / Staff via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  04.06.2023

As previously reported by REVOLT, on Nov. 5, 2017, 26-year-old Devin Patrick Kelley entered First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas and opened fire on unsuspecting worshippers. Twenty-six people were killed in the mass shooting, and another 22 were injured.

At the time, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton released a statement, saying, “The thoughts and prayers of all Texans are with the people of Sutherland Springs as tragic reports come out of First Baptist Church. Please join Angela and me as we pray for those impacted by this horrific shooting.” Gov. Greg Abbott and then-President Donald Trump expressed their condolences as well. Yesterday (April 5), the Department of Justice reached an “agreement in principle” settlement of $144.5 million for the survivors and family of victims.

In 2021, a federal court determined that the United States government was liable for damages, according to CNN. Kelley, a former member of the Air Force, failed to have his criminal history submitted to the FBI’s background check system by his past employer. Prosecutors argued that had the Air Force been transparent about the gunman’s prior offenses, such as a conviction for domestic assault to civilian law enforcement, the Texas church shooting could have been prevented because Kelley would not have been legally able to purchase the firearms used in the deadly attack.

“No words or amount of money can diminish the immense tragedy of the mass shooting in Sutherland Springs. Today’s announcement brings the litigation to a close, ending a painful chapter for the victims of this unthinkable crime,” Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta said following yesterday’s settlement agreement. Kelley entered the church dressed in all-black tactical gear and began shooting attendees, including his grandmother-in-law. In 2012, a military court charged him for suspicion of assaulting his wife and child. He was discharged for bad conduct, confined for a year and demoted.

