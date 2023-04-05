Photo: Eugene Gologursky / Stringer via Getty Images
By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.05.2023

Stacey Abrams became a symbol of the power of voter registration in her home state of Georgia, helping to sway The Peach State in Biden’s favor in 2020. She played an instrumental part in galvanizing Black voters across the country and helping advance conversations surrounding Black citizens in politics.

Abrams is now taking her expertise to the academic world. Howard University announced today (April 5) that she will be joining the institution as its first-ever Ronald W. Walters endowed chair for race and Black politics. The chair will be a part of the Ronald W. Walters Leadership and Public Policy Center, named after the late activist and political scholar, Dr. Ronald W. Walters.

Stacey Abrams has proven herself an essential voice and eager participant in protecting American democracy — not just for certain populations, but for everyone with the fundamental right to make their voices heard,” Howard University President Wayne A. I. Frederick said in a statement. “As the inaugural Ronald W. Walters endowed chair, Ms. Abrams’ selection not only honors the work and legacy of renowned political strategist and scholar Dr. Ronald Walters, it expands on that legacy by bringing Howard students in dialogue with a contemporary candidate whose work has directly influenced today’s political landscape.”

Abrams, herself an HBCU grad, is thrilled to be taking on the role, especially since she had “the privilege of knowing and learning from Dr. Walters.” For her, the job couldn’t come at a more critical time. “We are entering an inflection point in American politics where the conversation of race and Black politics will be a central facet,” the “While Justice Sleeps” author told The Washington Post. “And having the chance to help guide part of the conversation for young people who are studying at Howard University is an exceptional opportunity.”

Abrams’ work will involve fostering and inspiring research and discussions on how to solve massive societal problems that affect people in the African diaspora. On top of her day-to-day duties, Abrams will also be in charge of helming the Ronald W. Walters Speakers Series, which will bring in guests representing diverse perspectives to speak on a wide range of topics.

