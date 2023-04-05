Photo: Screenshot from Musiq Soulchild’s “victims and villains” video
By Regina Cho
  /  04.05.2023

Musiq Soulchild made his highly anticipated return in March with his newest album, Victims & Villains. The 10-track offering was produced by Hit-Boy and included a sole guest feature from The Husel. It also marked the R&B veteran’s first full-length album since 2017’s Feel The Real. Victims & Villains was led by singles like “beat of a slow dance” and “i remember you my ex.”

Yesterday (April 4), the “Buddy” singer returned with the official music video for the project’s title track. The Caleb Seals-directed clip takes place in Soulstar Court and follows a riveting case between a man and a woman. On the song, he sings about revealing somebody’s true colors:

“What you gon’ do now? Just how far will you go? Your mask is comin’ down (Down, down), oh, oh/ Thought no one would ever know (Know, know), when all along you covered, all that you were up under/ A mere disguise and wanna play the victim, you were always undercover, you never were my lover/ That’s why you try to save yourself like I’m the villain, villain”

Prior to the full release, Soulchild held a private listening in Los Angeles, where he shared some words of reflection. “I appreciate my timeline and everybody supporting me for as long as they have. I’m trying to figure it out but still winning in the process. The fact that so many people showed up for this, I was tellin’ Hit that it’s crazy. Sometimes, you know, we artists get in our head and we feel like people don’t care no more, especially if you’ve been around for a minute. This is crazy to me in ways that I can’t express,” he said.

Be sure to press play on Musiq Soulchild’s brand new “victims and villains” music video down below.

