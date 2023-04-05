At the top of March, Bankrol Hayden returned with his latest album, 29, a 19-track project with appearances from Lil Tecca, Zzz., charlieonnafriday, Arden Jones, and others. Yesterday (April 4), the California-raised talent returned with the official music video for “Bop Slide,” the project’s standout posse cut featuring Blueface, OHGEESY, and Maxo Kream. The exciting clip opens up with a scene of Hayden landing at a red carpet event via helicopter. As the paparazzi immediately swarms around him, he delivers his slick and catchy intro verse:

“Now, I told that b**ch bop, move, or I’ma shoot the chopper, I’m a loose screw when I get off the vodka/ Told her clap back and bust it for the commas, got a fat a**, she get it from her mama”

Prior to 29, Hayden shared his breakout project, Pain Is Temporary, back in 2020. That body of work boasted hits like “Brothers” featuring Luh Kel, “Costa Rica” featuring The Kid Laroi, and “Drop A Tear” featuring Lil Baby. Since then, he has stayed connected with fans by dropping off singles like “Can’t Change For You,” “Deep End” featuring Lil Skies, “Courtside,” “Van Hayden,” “F**k Love,” and plenty more.

Although he’s just 21 years old, the “Sandlott” rapper has already given a lot back to his hometown and plans to do even more. “That’s important to me. I’ve already done a lot for my city,” he shared in a previous interview. “Before I signed to another label, I was asking all the foundations and letting them know that’s something I want to do. I make sure they have that. Right now, I’m planning something to give back to hospitals in my city,” he said.

Be sure to press play on Bankrol Hayden’s brand new “Bop Slide” single featuring Blueface, OHGEESY, and Maxo Kream down below.