Photo: Thomas Barwick via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  04.05.2023

Mexican officials reported grim news on Monday (April 3). The bodies of four individuals were discovered near a Cancún resort in the city’s hotel zone close to the beach.

The names and nationalities of the victims have yet to be released, NBC News said yesterday (April 4). The outlet added that just one week before, an American tourist was shot in the leg in the nearby town of Puerto Morelos while on vacation. On Monday, it was originally thought to be three bodies found near the resort; however, prosecutors announced a fourth individual was recovered in the same lot by one of Cancún’s beachside hotels along the Kukulkan Boulevard. It had been overlooked as it was in undergrowth near the crime scene.

Authorities in Quintana Roo stated that two suspects are already in custody in association to the deaths near the resort, and the case is under investigation. Crime in Mexico has been under a lens as of late, after a series of incidents have made headlines. In November 2022, the United States issued a kidnapping advisory for citizens traveling to parts of the country. Six destinations were listed, and Americans were advised to be aware of “violent crime — such as homicide, kidnapping, carjacking, and robbery — [which] is widespread and common in Mexico.”

In early March, four South Carolina residents ventured to Matamoros, Mexico, so one could undergo cosmetic surgery. Before they could reach the appointment, they were violently kidnapped by members of the Gulf Cartel. Two of the Americans were killed during the incident. Despite the advisories and deaths, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador claimed, “Mexico is safer than the United States. There is no issue with traveling safely through Mexico. That’s something the U.S. citizens also know, just like our fellow Mexicans that live in the U.S.”

See related posts below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

FBI opens civil rights investigation after the shooting death of Dalaneo Martin

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.05.2023

Cash App founder Bob Lee reportedly stabbed to death in San Francisco

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.05.2023

Marlon Wayans and family members pen heartfelt tributes to his late father Howell Wayans

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.02.2023

Police confirm BTB Savage fatally shot in Houston

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.02.2023

BTB Savage reportedly shot and killed in Houston hours after seemingly mocking enemy's death

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.31.2023

Funeral plans announced for Nashville mass school shooting victims

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.31.2023

Lauren London pens heartfelt tribute to Nipsey Hussle on 4th anniversary of passing

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.31.2023

Tweets show protest erupting at Tennessee State Capitol following Nashville mass school shooting

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.30.2023

Hundreds of demonstrators call for action at the Tennessee Capitol following the Covenant School shooting

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.30.2023

Mexican nurse dies after performing liposuction on herself

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.30.2023

7 California police officers charged with death of man who pleaded "I can't breathe"

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.29.2023

Covenant School staff killed in shooting praised by community for heroic actions

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.29.2023

Arizona governor's rep. resigns after offensive “transphobes” tweet following Nashville mass school shooting

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.29.2023

Former classmate of Nashville shooter shares cryptic texts sent before deadly attack

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.29.2023

Mookie Mook unveils new visual for "NEVER SETTLE" with Big Scarr

By Jon Powell
  /  03.29.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
RIP
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

FBI opens civil rights investigation after the shooting death of Dalaneo Martin

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.05.2023

Cash App founder Bob Lee reportedly stabbed to death in San Francisco

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.05.2023

Marlon Wayans and family members pen heartfelt tributes to his late father Howell Wayans

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.02.2023

Police confirm BTB Savage fatally shot in Houston

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.02.2023

BTB Savage reportedly shot and killed in Houston hours after seemingly mocking enemy's death

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.31.2023

Funeral plans announced for Nashville mass school shooting victims

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.31.2023

Lauren London pens heartfelt tribute to Nipsey Hussle on 4th anniversary of passing

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.31.2023

Tweets show protest erupting at Tennessee State Capitol following Nashville mass school shooting

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.30.2023

Hundreds of demonstrators call for action at the Tennessee Capitol following the Covenant School shooting

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.30.2023

Mexican nurse dies after performing liposuction on herself

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.30.2023

7 California police officers charged with death of man who pleaded "I can't breathe"

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.29.2023

Covenant School staff killed in shooting praised by community for heroic actions

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.29.2023

Arizona governor's rep. resigns after offensive “transphobes” tweet following Nashville mass school shooting

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.29.2023

Former classmate of Nashville shooter shares cryptic texts sent before deadly attack

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.29.2023

Mookie Mook unveils new visual for "NEVER SETTLE" with Big Scarr

By Jon Powell
  /  03.29.2023
View More

Trending
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Jozzy talks signing to Diddy, her new album, writing for stars like Beyonce and being from Memphis

Love Records artist Jozzy sits down with “REVOLT Black News Weekly” Kennedy Rue to talk ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.31.2023
News

Director X's "Video Star" docuseries will explore iconic music videos like never before

The show was made in partnership with X’s production company, Fela, and Insight Production.
By Regina Cho
  /  03.30.2023
News

BTB Savage reportedly shot and killed in Houston hours after seemingly mocking enemy's death

Unconfirmed reports of Houston rapper BTB Savage being shot and killed are circulating online.
By Angel Saunders
  /  03.31.2023
News

LeBron James, Shaq & other sports figures defend Angel Reese against NCAA championship backlash

“Shut your dumb a** up [and] leave Angel Reese alone,” Shaq told a podcaster on ...
By Cierra Jones
  /  04.03.2023
View More