Mexican officials reported grim news on Monday (April 3). The bodies of four individuals were discovered near a Cancún resort in the city’s hotel zone close to the beach.

The names and nationalities of the victims have yet to be released, NBC News said yesterday (April 4). The outlet added that just one week before, an American tourist was shot in the leg in the nearby town of Puerto Morelos while on vacation. On Monday, it was originally thought to be three bodies found near the resort; however, prosecutors announced a fourth individual was recovered in the same lot by one of Cancún’s beachside hotels along the Kukulkan Boulevard. It had been overlooked as it was in undergrowth near the crime scene.

A shooting involving suspected drug dealers has killed 4 people on a beach in Mexico’s popular Caribbean resort of Cancun https://t.co/joS4txCeLn pic.twitter.com/OlglcbNDGf — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) April 5, 2023

Authorities in Quintana Roo stated that two suspects are already in custody in association to the deaths near the resort, and the case is under investigation. Crime in Mexico has been under a lens as of late, after a series of incidents have made headlines. In November 2022, the United States issued a kidnapping advisory for citizens traveling to parts of the country. Six destinations were listed, and Americans were advised to be aware of “violent crime — such as homicide, kidnapping, carjacking, and robbery — [which] is widespread and common in Mexico.”

In early March, four South Carolina residents ventured to Matamoros, Mexico, so one could undergo cosmetic surgery. Before they could reach the appointment, they were violently kidnapped by members of the Gulf Cartel. Two of the Americans were killed during the incident. Despite the advisories and deaths, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador claimed, “Mexico is safer than the United States. There is no issue with traveling safely through Mexico. That’s something the U.S. citizens also know, just like our fellow Mexicans that live in the U.S.”

